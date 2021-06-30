Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Kahoot : and DragonBox Numbers are named among best Android apps for kids

06/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
News
June 30, 2021
Kahoot! and DragonBox Numbers are named among best Android apps for kids

XDA shouts out Kahoot! and DragonBox Numbers for taking math practice, trivia and more to the next level for learners of all ages

In a roundup of the top apps and games for kids on Google Play, XDA Developers highlights DragonBox Numbers for its extensive range of educational lessons, while featuring Kahoot! as a one-stop-shop platform for learning on any subject

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 21:34:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 14,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4 766x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 889 M 3 237 M -
EV / Sales 2021 274x
EV / Sales 2022 143x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 59,00 $
Average target price 11,32 $
Spread / Average Target -80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-37.45%3 234
ADOBE INC.17.73%277 846
TWILIO INC.18.22%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-2.49%63 527
WORKDAY, INC.2.83%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.48%49 049