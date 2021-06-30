News
June 30, 2021
Kahoot! and DragonBox Numbers are named among best Android apps for kids
XDA shouts out Kahoot! and DragonBox Numbers for taking math practice, trivia and more to the next level for learners of all ages
In a roundup of the top apps and games for kids on Google Play, XDA Developers highlights DragonBox Numbers for its extensive range of educational lessons, while featuring Kahoot! as a one-stop-shop platform for learning on any subject
