Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : around the world, June 11

06/11/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
June 11, 2021
Kahoot! around the world, June 11

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received in non-English publications around the world.

Cerca de 2.000 alumnos reforzaron la PAU con el programa pionero a través de Kahoot lanzado por los Institutos de Bachillerato de Petrer - elperiodic.com
(Spanish)
In a new initiative to help students reinforce their learning in preparation for the university entrance exams, known as the PAU exams, three schools in Valencia-the IES Azorín, the IES La Canal and the IES Poeta Paco Mollá-partnered to offer practice learning content on Kahoot!. 2,000 students have taken part in the initiative, and the program is expected to expand in other regions.

DragonBox School, del uruguayo Frasca, destacada en Noruega por innovación en educación - Montevideo
(Spanish)
Gonzalo Frasca, PhD, discusses new research on his work at DragonBox, a member of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms, which takes math learning to the next level both in the classroom and at home.

Interaktív óra és vetélkedő várta a diákokat Szolnokon - SZOLJON
(Hungarian)
The Szolnok SZC Commercial and Hospitality Technical School and Vocational Training School hosted an educational event focused on financial literacy, which concluded with a Kahoot! competition to apply their knowledge.

Educación digital: las ventajas de la gamificación en clases - Marketing4eCommerce
(Spanish)
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kahoot! and Kahoot! Ambassador educators highlighted the top 5 benefits of implementing technology and learning through play with platforms like Kahoot!.

Plataformas que simulam salas de aula podem aliviar a fadiga do Zoom - Metrópoles
(Portuguese)
Metrópoles recommends educators introduce Kahoot! in their virtual classrooms to add interactivity and encourage active participation in class.

全球教育游戏化市场进入海量模式 预计2027年将达到41.4497亿美元 - XYTest
(Chinese)
Kahoot! is named as a leading company in gamification of learning, also spotlighting its acquisition of the Drops language learning platform and introduction of language learning content from Drops on the Kahoot! platform.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:23pKAHOOT  : around the world, June 11
PU
05:03pKAHOOT  : Disney Parks Blog features new collaboration with Kahoot!
PU
04:43pKAHOOT  : TechRadar names Scripts one of the best educational apps for Android
PU
04:43pKAHOOT  : 2,000 students in Valencia prep for university entrance exams with Kah..
PU
12:21pKAHOOT  : teams up with Disney Imagination Campus to bring learning to life!
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : Education Week spotlights Clever's growth journey and move to join the..
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : University of Southern California students have fun and stay social wi..
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : Kids Activities includes Kahoot! as a top resource for educators
PU
06/09KAHOOT  : Education Today names Kahoot! a "must-have tool" for educators in Aust..
PU
06/09KAHOOT  : Friends and family can celebrate birthdays safely with Kahoot!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 102x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 701 M 3 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,94 $
Last Close Price 7,86 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-31.72%3 710
ADOBE INC.7.08%256 688
AUTODESK, INC.-9.12%61 054
WORKDAY INC.-4.40%56 608
TWILIO INC.-4.25%55 502
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.24%47 744