Kahoot : around the world, June 18

#KidsWeLove di giugno: le novità dedicate ai bambini - Marie Claire Italia

(Italian)

Marie Claire Italia is spotlighting the recent addition of German and Italian language options within the Kahoot! Poio Read app, part of the Kahoot! family of the apps, following the growth of Kahoot!'s presence in Italy.

Sean D'Arcy (Kahoot): 'El català és a la llista. Molt aviat el tindrem a la nostra plataforma' - CCMA

(Catalan)

Sean D'Arcy, who leads Kahoot! at school and home, sat down for an exclusive interview with Mariola Dinarès on Catalunya Radio to discuss Kahoot!'s growth and plans for adding new language support to the Kahoot! experience.

Las aplicaciones para celebrar el Día del Padre en casa - W Radio

(Spanish)

In a selection of the top apps that can supercharge your Father's Day fun this year, W Radio Colombia recommends creating your own trivia event at home for every member of the family to put their knowledge to the test.

Dünyanın En Popüler Dijital Öğrenim Platformlarından Kahoot! Artık Türkiye'de - Webtekno

(Turkish)

Webtekno reports on Kahoot!'s recent announcement that the Kahoot! mobile app and web player experience are now available in Turkish, offering a more accessible experience to Turkish-speaking Kahoot! users around the world.

Por onde começar a usar gamificação na sua aula - Porvir

(Portuguese)

Tiago Eugênio, author and thought leader on gamification in learning, names Kahoot! as a platform that supports educators in easily bringing interactivity and play into the classroom.

Cuentos infantiles para acercar el legado patrimonial - Universidad Rey Juan Carlos

(Spanish)

Professors of Spain's Rey Juan Carlos University are hosting a virtual educational session to foster appreciation for heritage and the environment, including a kahoot game where all participants can put their knowledge to the test!

Tarascon-sur-Ariège. Un ciné-quiz sur les mangas - La Depeche

(French)

The Tarascon cinema is inviting all Japanese animation and manga enthusiasts to take part in a trivia quiz night on the Kahoot! platform, where they will compete to top the leaderboard and win prizes while having fun with fellow fans.

Cómo crear un Kahoot! paso a paso - GizTab

(Spanish)

GizTab introduced their readers to Kahoot!, including its origins and learning benefits, and walks readers through each step of building a unique and engaging learning game!

