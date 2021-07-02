Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/02 10:29:35 am
56.1 NOK   -4.51%
07/02KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, July 2
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : around the world, July 2
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : looks ahead to expanding in Korea and beyond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : in the news roundup, July 2

07/02/2021 | 07:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
July 2, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, July 2

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Wakelet & Kahoot!: The Ultimate AppSmash - Steve Auslander, Wakelet
Educators can get started with app smashing-using multiple apps together to support a project or activity-with Kahoot! Ambassador and Kahoot! Academy Verified educator Steve Auslander's insights and advice on combining his 'all-time favorite tool' Kahoot! with the popular platforms Wakelet and Flipgrid.

These are the best Android Apps and Games for Kids: Educational apps, Entertainment apps, and Games! - Gaurav Shukla, XDA
In a roundup of the top apps and games for kids on Google Play, XDA Developers highlights DragonBox Numbers for its extensive range of educational lessons, while featuring Kahoot! as a one-stop-shop platform for learning on any subject.

Using Cognitive Science to Boost Learning - M-J Mercanti-Anthony, Edutopia
Educators at Explorations Academy are researching how digital learning platforms like Kahoot! can increase student participation and engagement in the classroom.

Tech TAs helped faculty navigate remote teaching technology during pandemic - Ray Schmitt, Penn State News
Helen Major, an instructor in astrophysics and astronomy at Penn State, discusses making a smoother transition to virtual teaching with the help of her Tech TA Gabriella Schadler, who introduced Kahoot! to engage students in the online class.

6 Best Virtual Games to Keep Attendees Engaged at Events - vFairs
As virtual events become more and more common, vFairs introduces its pick for the best 6 virtual games to help you hold your attendees' attention and bring the event to life, including Kahoot!.

New Teacher Starter Kit - Ray Bendici, Tech & Learning
In their one-stop-shop collection of EdTech resources for new teachers, Tech & Learning highlights their lesson plan for implementing Kahoot! for Elementary-level classes.

Tapping gamification to track student progress - Michael Gaskell, SmartBrief
SmartBrief names Kahoot! as one of the most widely-used platforms for educators to assess their students' learning through play, enabling them to keep their students engaged while identifying knowledge and skill gaps that can be addressed.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 23:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
07/02KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, July 2
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : around the world, July 2
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : looks ahead to expanding in Korea and beyond
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : Tech TA takes uses Kahoot! to boost student engagement in the virtual ..
PU
07/02KAHOOT  : is part of this Bronx high school's science-based teaching strategy
PU
07/01KAHOOT  : Ambassador shares tips and tricks for "app smashing" with Kahoot!, Wak..
PU
07/01KAHOOT  : Learn insights on how to boost workplace productivity through play
PU
06/30KAHOOT  : and DragonBox Numbers are named among best Android apps for kids
PU
06/30KAHOOT  : Europe's largest aquarium educates visitors with Kahoot!
PU
06/30KAHOOT  : makes tracking students' learning easier in online classes
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 14,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 79,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 527x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 084 M 3 079 M -
EV / Sales 2021 29,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,52 $
Average target price 11,32 $
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-38.29%3 234
ADOBE INC.18.59%277 846
TWILIO INC.14.82%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-3.81%63 527
WORKDAY, INC.-0.55%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.63%49 049