Kahoot : in the news roundup, July 2

Wakelet & Kahoot!: The Ultimate AppSmash - Steve Auslander, Wakelet

Educators can get started with app smashing-using multiple apps together to support a project or activity-with Kahoot! Ambassador and Kahoot! Academy Verified educator Steve Auslander's insights and advice on combining his 'all-time favorite tool' Kahoot! with the popular platforms Wakelet and Flipgrid.

These are the best Android Apps and Games for Kids: Educational apps, Entertainment apps, and Games! - Gaurav Shukla, XDA

In a roundup of the top apps and games for kids on Google Play, XDA Developers highlights DragonBox Numbers for its extensive range of educational lessons, while featuring Kahoot! as a one-stop-shop platform for learning on any subject.

Using Cognitive Science to Boost Learning - M-J Mercanti-Anthony, Edutopia

Educators at Explorations Academy are researching how digital learning platforms like Kahoot! can increase student participation and engagement in the classroom.

Tech TAs helped faculty navigate remote teaching technology during pandemic - Ray Schmitt, Penn State News

Helen Major, an instructor in astrophysics and astronomy at Penn State, discusses making a smoother transition to virtual teaching with the help of her Tech TA Gabriella Schadler, who introduced Kahoot! to engage students in the online class.

6 Best Virtual Games to Keep Attendees Engaged at Events - vFairs

As virtual events become more and more common, vFairs introduces its pick for the best 6 virtual games to help you hold your attendees' attention and bring the event to life, including Kahoot!.

New Teacher Starter Kit - Ray Bendici, Tech & Learning

In their one-stop-shop collection of EdTech resources for new teachers, Tech & Learning highlights their lesson plan for implementing Kahoot! for Elementary-level classes.

Tapping gamification to track student progress - Michael Gaskell, SmartBrief

SmartBrief names Kahoot! as one of the most widely-used platforms for educators to assess their students' learning through play, enabling them to keep their students engaged while identifying knowledge and skill gaps that can be addressed.

