    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/09 10:26:09 am
43.22 NOK   +0.14%
KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, July 9
PU
KAHOOT  : around the world, July 9
PU
KAHOOT  : Malaysia-based educator uses Kahoot! to keep distance learning interactive
PU
Kahoot : in the news roundup, July 9

07/09/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
July 9, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, July 9

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Wakelet & Kahoot!: It's all coming together! - Vitor Bruno, Wakelet
Kahoot! Ambassador Vitor Bruno prefers to use the best tools that support different sorts of media that help his students and teachers learn. He has found that pairing with Kahoot! and Wakelet.

Top 10 Best World Language Learning Apps For Students and Schools - Jill Staake, We Are Teachers
In a roundup of the 10 best apps to support students in learning a new language, We Are Teachers recommends Drops and Droplets-members of the Kahoot! family of apps-with a nod to their immersive visuals and 5-minute daily lessons that make language practice easy to fit into any schedule.

Kahoot! & Wakelet: A Lesson Learnt - Goh Kok Ming, Wakelet
Two of Kahoot! Ambassador Goh Kok Ming's favorite tools to use with his students are Kahoot! and Wakelet, and he often includes a student-paced Kahoot! challenge into a Wakelet collection.

Online or offline, teachers determined to make PdPR interesting - Bernama, New Straits Times
R. Viloshena, a teacher in Selangor, Malaysia, shares her strategies for effective and engaging distance learning, including using Kahoot!.

Things to do in Niagara - Niagara Falls Review
Fort Erie Public Library is welcoming patrons to put their trivia skills to the test in an online game night on Kahoot!. The event will raise money to support community programs at the library.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
