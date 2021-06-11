Log in
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/11 10:25:05 am
64.75 NOK   -0.38%
KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 11
PU
KAHOOT  : around the world, June 11
PU
KAHOOT  : Disney Parks Blog features new collaboration with Kahoot!
PU
Kahoot : in the news roundup, June 11

06/11/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
June 11, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, June 11

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Welcome to Disney Imagination Campus! - Jessica Gunderson, Disney Parks Blog
Students who take part in the new Disney Imagination Campus experience can now embark on an imagination-powered learning adventure, including playing kahoot games at the Disney Parks!

The best free Android apps of 2021: the best apps in the Google Play Store - James Rogerson, TechRadar
In a roundup of the top free apps available on Google Play, TechRadar spotlights Scripts-part of the Drops series of language learning apps and the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as one of the best apps to learn alphabets and writing systems such as Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert? - Chargers.com
Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill shared how the defense gets into the competitive spirit and reinforces their training by playing Kahoot!

How K-12 Schools Tamed Silicon Valley - Benjamin Herold, Education Week
Announced in May, Kahoot!'s acquisition of Clever will be, 'one of the largest K-12 ed-tech startup exits in history,' according to Education Week. The partnership will further strengthen Kahoot!'s presence in U.S. K-12 schools, while accelerating the global expansion of Clever's solutions.

20 team-building activities to get remote teams through 2021 - Molly Murphy, Zendesk
While discussing how work teams can strengthen company culture and team spirit while working from home, Zendesk recommends teams challenge each other with fun trivia games, spotlighting the AI startup Memory's success with using Kahoot!.

Pandemic lessons: What I didn't expect to learn from a year of remote schooling - The Toronto Star
Featured in The Toronto Star, Melissa Horne, PhD, a diversity, equity and inclusion advocate, says the integration of technology into learning has been one of the top positive outcomes of this unique school year, as digital learning platforms like Kahoot! make it easier for students to actively participate in a group activity.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9 081x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 607 M 3 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 295x
EV / Sales 2022 146x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-31.72%3 710
ADOBE INC.7.08%256 688
AUTODESK, INC.-9.12%61 054
WORKDAY INC.-4.40%56 608
TWILIO INC.-4.25%55 502
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.24%47 744