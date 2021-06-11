Kahoot : in the news roundup, June 11

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Welcome to Disney Imagination Campus! - Jessica Gunderson, Disney Parks Blog

Students who take part in the new Disney Imagination Campus experience can now embark on an imagination-powered learning adventure, including playing kahoot games at the Disney Parks!

The best free Android apps of 2021: the best apps in the Google Play Store - James Rogerson, TechRadar

In a roundup of the top free apps available on Google Play, TechRadar spotlights Scripts-part of the Drops series of language learning apps and the Kahoot! family of learning platforms-as one of the best apps to learn alphabets and writing systems such as Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

10 Insights: What Are Joe Lombardi's Thoughts on Justin Herbert? - Chargers.com

Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill shared how the defense gets into the competitive spirit and reinforces their training by playing Kahoot!

How K-12 Schools Tamed Silicon Valley - Benjamin Herold, Education Week

Announced in May, Kahoot!'s acquisition of Clever will be, 'one of the largest K-12 ed-tech startup exits in history,' according to Education Week. The partnership will further strengthen Kahoot!'s presence in U.S. K-12 schools, while accelerating the global expansion of Clever's solutions.

20 team-building activities to get remote teams through 2021 - Molly Murphy, Zendesk

While discussing how work teams can strengthen company culture and team spirit while working from home, Zendesk recommends teams challenge each other with fun trivia games, spotlighting the AI startup Memory's success with using Kahoot!.

Pandemic lessons: What I didn't expect to learn from a year of remote schooling - The Toronto Star

Featured in The Toronto Star, Melissa Horne, PhD, a diversity, equity and inclusion advocate, says the integration of technology into learning has been one of the top positive outcomes of this unique school year, as digital learning platforms like Kahoot! make it easier for students to actively participate in a group activity.

