Kahoot : in the news roundup, June 18

Math Facts Help for the Pandemic Slide - Warren Buckleitner, Medium

Warren Buckleitner, Assistant Professor at The College of New Jersey, names Kahoot! DragonBox Big Numbers-part of the Kahoot! family of apps-one of the top math apps to help children get back into the swing of math learning after summer break and a year of virtual learning.

Yes! Oui! Si! Hai! The 6 Best Language Learning Apps to Get You Talking - Sarah Li-Cain, The Penny Hoarder

In a roundup of the top 6 apps to support language learning at home or on the go, The Penny Hoarder spotlights Drops, part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms, for its beginner-friendly, bite-sized lessons and visual learning approach that helps language skills stick.

Philippine Independence Day celebration a learning experience - The New Zealand Herald

Filipino community members of Manawatū, New Zealand gathered to celebrate the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines with a knowledge quiz on Kahoot!.

20 Creative Ways to Check for Understanding - Elizabeth Mulvahil, We Are Teachers

Elementary teacher Elizabeth Mulvahill of We Are Teachers says one of the easiest ways to check that students understand concepts and materials before moving on is with digital learning platforms, such as Kahoot!.

Best Tools for Teachers - Tech & Learning

For teachers who are looking to implement play and interactive learning to keep students engaged, Tech & Learning features Kahoot! as a platform that makes it easy for both educators and students, whether in the classroom or virtually.

10 non-obvious tips for successful virtual innovation workshops - Thomas Benaroya, SAP Community

In workshops where team members meet to brainstorm and innovate together, hosts can add kahoot games into break times to inject excitement and interactivity into the session.

