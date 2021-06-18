Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/18 10:28:53 am
59.25 NOK   -2.79%
05:57pKAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 18
PU
05:35pKAHOOT  : around the world, June 18
PU
04:49pKAHOOT  : The Penny Hoarder showcases Drops as one of the top 6 language learning apps
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kahoot : in the news roundup, June 18

06/18/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
June 18, 2021
Kahoot! in the news roundup, June 18

Here is a roundup of selected news coverage Kahoot! has received this week from around the world.

Math Facts Help for the Pandemic Slide - Warren Buckleitner, Medium
Warren Buckleitner, Assistant Professor at The College of New Jersey, names Kahoot! DragonBox Big Numbers-part of the Kahoot! family of apps-one of the top math apps to help children get back into the swing of math learning after summer break and a year of virtual learning.

Yes! Oui! Si! Hai! The 6 Best Language Learning Apps to Get You Talking - Sarah Li-Cain, The Penny Hoarder
In a roundup of the top 6 apps to support language learning at home or on the go, The Penny Hoarder spotlights Drops, part of the Kahoot! family of learning platforms, for its beginner-friendly, bite-sized lessons and visual learning approach that helps language skills stick.

Philippine Independence Day celebration a learning experience - The New Zealand Herald
Filipino community members of Manawatū, New Zealand gathered to celebrate the 123rd Independence Day of the Philippines with a knowledge quiz on Kahoot!.

20 Creative Ways to Check for Understanding - Elizabeth Mulvahil, We Are Teachers
Elementary teacher Elizabeth Mulvahill of We Are Teachers says one of the easiest ways to check that students understand concepts and materials before moving on is with digital learning platforms, such as Kahoot!.

Best Tools for Teachers - Tech & Learning
For teachers who are looking to implement play and interactive learning to keep students engaged, Tech & Learning features Kahoot! as a platform that makes it easy for both educators and students, whether in the classroom or virtually.

10 non-obvious tips for successful virtual innovation workshops - Thomas Benaroya, SAP Community
In workshops where team members meet to brainstorm and innovate together, hosts can add kahoot games into break times to inject excitement and interactivity into the session.

Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 21:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:57pKAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 18
PU
05:35pKAHOOT  : around the world, June 18
PU
04:49pKAHOOT  : The Penny Hoarder showcases Drops as one of the top 6 language learnin..
PU
04:49pKAHOOT  : University of Wisconsin–Madison engaged students across the stat..
PU
04:49pKAHOOT  : Educators can create quick formative assessments with Kahoot!
PU
10:31aKAHOOT  : Get ready to travel again by learning essential expressions with Drops
PU
05:11aKAHOOT  : Discover how to ace internal communication by watching the Kahoot! Wor..
PU
06/17KAHOOT  : Celebrating Filipino Independence Day with Kahoot!
PU
06/17KAHOOT  : We Are Teachers recommends Kahoot! for quick student assessment
PU
06/17KAHOOT  : Discover the steps to create your first kahoot
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 9,46 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 007 M 3 220 M -
EV / Sales 2021 270x
EV / Sales 2022 142x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 11,43 $
Last Close Price 59,25 $
Spread / Highest target -79,9%
Spread / Average Target -80,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-35.98%3 383
ADOBE INC.10.25%264 281
TWILIO INC.6.64%61 816
AUTODESK, INC.-9.50%60 798
WORKDAY INC.-1.91%58 083
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.52%47 873