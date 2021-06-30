News
June 29, 2021
Kahoot! is featured as a teacher-favorite tool for student assessment
With Kahoot!, educators can easily collect and analyze data to track student learning
SmartBrief names Kahoot! as one of the most widely-used platforms for educators to assess their students' learning through play, enabling them to keep their students engaged while identifying knowledge and skill gaps that can be addressed.
Read the full article here.
Kahoot! AS published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.