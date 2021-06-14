Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New: add audio to Kahoot! questions to power up listening comprehension and language learning

06/14/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supporting kahoot questions with media makes them more engaging and captivates learners' attention. We're happy to share that in addition to images and YouTube videos, we've integrated a brand new media type which will be a game changer when it comes to language learning.

Now, you can add audio to questions - just type a short text in one of the supported languages and it'll be read aloud to players before they answer the question! This new feature can be used with all question types and slides in Kahoot!, and it'll be relevant for language teachers at all levels of education. Here's how it works.

How to add audio to a kahoot question

  1. When logged in to your Kahoot! account, hit Create to start creating your kahoot.
  2. To make it easier for you to find this new feature, we've added a new label Quiz+audio in the Add question dialog but, as mentioned above, audio can be added to any question type.
  3. Click Add media and choose Audio (read aloud) from the options.
  4. Enter a text up to 120 characters - the language will be auto-detected.
  5. Click Add.
  6. While playing the kahoot live or as a student-paced challenge, this text will be read aloud after players see the question on the screen, and the question timer will start after that. Remember that you can change the question timer depending on the complexity when creating your kahoot!

Audio in questions is available in Kahoot! Premium, Premium+ and EDU.

Based on Microsoft Azure's Text to Speech service that converts text to lifelike speech, this media type supports text in the following 37 languages:

Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Watch this short video with examples of questions in several languages:

5 ideas for making the most of audio in your kahoots

This media type provides a lot of room for creativity! Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  1. Add words and expressions to practice vocabulary in a foreign language class. Simple and efficient!
  2. Provide a definition of a word or expression - it'll work perfectly both in native and foreign language - and ask learners what it referred to.
  3. Use audio in a 'Type answer' question to dictate words, expressions or short sentences, and check how well learners can spell.
  4. In a similar way, you can get learners to type translations of words and expressions in a foreign language.
  5. Combine audio with images as answers in one question to engage younger learners who can't read yet.

We're working on adding support for more audio formats in the future - it's going to be even more exciting!

Check out these kahoots to experience audio in questions in action, and make sure to try this new feature with your learners:

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 09:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAHOOT! ASA
05:05aNEW : add audio to Kahoot! questions to power up listening comprehension and lan..
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : in the news roundup, June 11
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : around the world, June 11
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : Disney Parks Blog features new collaboration with Kahoot!
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : TechRadar names Scripts one of the best educational apps for Android
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : 2,000 students in Valencia prep for university entrance exams with Kah..
PU
06/11KAHOOT  : teams up with Disney Imagination Campus to bring learning to life!
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : Education Week spotlights Clever's growth journey and move to join the..
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : University of Southern California students have fun and stay social wi..
PU
06/10KAHOOT  : Kids Activities includes Kahoot! as a top resource for educators
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 104 M - -
Net income 2021 8,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 089x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 671 M 3 664 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,2x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart KAHOOT! ASA
Duration : Period :
Kahoot! ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAHOOT! ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 11,94 $
Last Close Price 7,77 $
Spread / Highest target 53,7%
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eilert Giertsen Hanoa Chief Executive Officer
Ken Werner Østreng Chief Financial Officer
Harald Arnet Chairman
Jostein Nydahl Håvaldsrud Chief Technology Officer
Lars Erik Eikum Grønntun Chief Operating & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAHOOT! ASA-31.99%3 664
ADOBE INC.8.23%259 440
AUTODESK, INC.-9.11%61 056
TWILIO INC.-1.70%56 980
WORKDAY INC.-3.97%56 860
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.53%48 330