New: add audio to Kahoot! questions to power up listening comprehension and language learning

Supporting kahoot questions with media makes them more engaging and captivates learners' attention. We're happy to share that in addition to images and YouTube videos, we've integrated a brand new media type which will be a game changer when it comes to language learning.

Now, you can add audio to questions - just type a short text in one of the supported languages and it'll be read aloud to players before they answer the question! This new feature can be used with all question types and slides in Kahoot!, and it'll be relevant for language teachers at all levels of education. Here's how it works.

How to add audio to a kahoot question

When logged in to your Kahoot! account, hit Create to start creating your kahoot. To make it easier for you to find this new feature, we've added a new label Quiz+audio in the Add question dialog but, as mentioned above, audio can be added to any question type. Click Add media and choose Audio (read aloud) from the options. Enter a text up to 120 characters - the language will be auto-detected. Click Add. While playing the kahoot live or as a student-paced challenge, this text will be read aloud after players see the question on the screen, and the question timer will start after that. Remember that you can change the question timer depending on the complexity when creating your kahoot!

Audio in questions is available in Kahoot! Premium, Premium+ and EDU.

Based on Microsoft Azure's Text to Speech service that converts text to lifelike speech, this media type supports text in the following 37 languages:

Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Watch this short video with examples of questions in several languages:



5 ideas for making the most of audio in your kahoots

This media type provides a lot of room for creativity! Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Add words and expressions to practice vocabulary in a foreign language class. Simple and efficient! Provide a definition of a word or expression - it'll work perfectly both in native and foreign language - and ask learners what it referred to. Use audio in a 'Type answer' question to dictate words, expressions or short sentences, and check how well learners can spell. In a similar way, you can get learners to type translations of words and expressions in a foreign language. Combine audio with images as answers in one question to engage younger learners who can't read yet.

We're working on adding support for more audio formats in the future - it's going to be even more exciting!

Check out these kahoots to experience audio in questions in action, and make sure to try this new feature with your learners: