News
November 3, 2021
Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine names Droplets one of the top 10 educational apps for kids
Droplets is highlighted as one of the best apps to support kids' learning at home or on the go
In a selection of 10 standout learning apps for kids, Northeast Ohio Parent points to Droplets-part of the Kahoot! family of learning apps-for its engaging visual approach and bite-sized daily lessons that are easy to fit into any schedule.
Read the full article here.
