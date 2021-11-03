Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Kahoot! ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAHOT   NO0010823131

KAHOOT! ASA

(KAHOT)
Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine names Droplets one of the top 10 educational apps for kids

11/03/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
November 3, 2021
Droplets is highlighted as one of the best apps to support kids' learning at home or on the go

In a selection of 10 standout learning apps for kids, Northeast Ohio Parent points to Droplets-part of the Kahoot! family of learning apps-for its engaging visual approach and bite-sized daily lessons that are easy to fit into any schedule.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer

Kahoot! AS published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
