Certain A Shares of Kaili Catalyst & New Materials Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 9-JUN-2021 to 9-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Northwest Institute for Non-Ferrous Metal Research, directors Zhang Zhixiang, Ceng Yongkang, and Wan Kerou, and senior management Wen Yongzhong, Wang Pengbao, Zhu Baiye, and Wang Shihong have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s supervisor Ceng Lihui and core technical employees Li Yuefeng, Gao Wu, and Chen Dan have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from their acquisition date (December, 2019) and within 12 months from the listing date.



The Company?s 70 employees who are shareholders committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 24 months from the listing date.



The Company?s shareholders Xi'an Hangtian New Energy Industry Fund Investment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yirong Tongchuang Fund Management Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Shenggao Technology Services Venture Capital Fund (Limited Partnership), Xi'an Xinghecheng Investment Fund Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Linyi Innovation No. 2 Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Xi'an Chanjin Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shaanxi Xingzhengwei Holding Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Duncheng Investment Management Co., Ltd., Qiao Wei, and Zhang Xiaoyan committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.