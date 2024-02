Kainantu Resources Ltd. is an Asia-Pacific focused gold mining company with four prospective gold-copper projects, such as May River, Kili Teke, KRL North and KRL South (including the prospective Ontenu prospect). All projects are located in mining regions in Papua New Guinea (PNG). Both KRL North and KRL South host high-grade epithermal and porphyry mineralization in the Kainantu Gold District. The May River project is in close proximity to the Frieda River Copper-Gold Project, with historical drilling indicating the potential for significant copper-gold projects. The May River project is located less than 15 kilometers (km) from the PanAust-owned Frieda River Project. The Company’s Kili Teke project is an advanced development project with an existing NI43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource. The Kili Teke project comprises EL 2310 and is located approximately 40 km west-northwest of the Porgera Gold Mine, in the Koroba-Kopiago District of Hela Province, PNG.

Sector Diversified Mining