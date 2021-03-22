Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kainos Group plc    KNOS   GB00BZ0D6727

KAINOS GROUP PLC

(KNOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Awards success: The Isolation Note Service for the NHS

03/22/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the start of the pandemic the Kainos NHS App team, where I am the Delivery Manager, were asked to help deliver the Isolation Note Service for NHS Digital. This is a service allowing the public to certify absence from work due to COVID-19 via NHS111 Online.

It's available UK-wide, and more than 2 million isolation notes have been issued from its launch in March 2020 to December 2020. It has empowered citizens, protected GP clinical time, safeguarded access to and payment of benefits, and given needed reassurance to employers and employees. The system was adapted and adjusted to reflect the latest requirements and guidance from the Government, and has provided valuable lessons for future government improvements around certification requirements.

We were thrilled to hear the service won the Civil Service 2020 awards 'The Resilience & Rapid Response Award' category in the online awards ceremony on 25 February 2021. It was described as 'a pragmatic, creative and flexible solution' and has been highlighted as 'an example of Civil Service collaboration at its best'.

The Civil Service awards are a highly respected and prestigious cross-government programme, recognising and celebrating the wealth of inspirational individuals and innovative projects within the Civil Service. The Resilience & Rapid Response Award recognises excellence in crisis management, contingency planning, or major incident response.

The Isolation Note service was also recognised as a finalist in the Health Tech Awards 2020, 'Outstanding Supplier Contribution' category in June 2020. They celebrate great technology, partnerships, teams and innovations making a difference across health and care.

We are so proud to be able to use our expertise in technology to contribute where we can to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and to be recognised by the industry with these awards!

Disclaimer

Kainos Group plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAINOS GROUP PLC
07:09aAWARDS SUCCESS : The Isolation Note Service for the NHS
PU
03/17KAINOS  : Prioritising developer productivity using cloud-native development and..
PU
03/13KAINOS  : How to use AWS Savings Plan and Reserved Instances to reduce your clou..
PU
03/04MICROSOFT IGNITE 2021 : My interview on accessibility life hacks
PU
02/28MLOPS : the Kainos approach to bringing DevOps productivity to your Machine Lear..
PU
02/25CASE STUDY : Seamlessly migrating the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Offi..
PU
02/23KAINOS  : Meet Kainos' new Head of Data Science
PU
02/19GRADUATE PROFILES : Sarah Harkin, Workday HCM Consultant
PU
02/15GRADUATE PROFILES : Workday Test Consultant
PU
02/12KAINOS  : becomes first Microsoft UK Partner to achieve Azure advanced specialis..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 231 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2021 42,9 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net cash 2021 67,3 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 1 708 M 2 370 M 2 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 539
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart KAINOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kainos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAINOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 557,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 392,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan Mooney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Henry McCann COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Thomas James Wardlaw Burnet Chairman
Tom Gray Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Malpass Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAINOS GROUP PLC14.29%2 297
ACCENTURE PLC0.98%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.55%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.40%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.39%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED7.06%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ