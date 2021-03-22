Awards success: The Isolation Note Service for the NHS

At the start of the pandemic the Kainos NHS App team, where I am the Delivery Manager, were asked to help deliver the Isolation Note Service for NHS Digital. This is a service allowing the public to certify absence from work due to COVID-19 via NHS111 Online.

It's available UK-wide, and more than 2 million isolation notes have been issued from its launch in March 2020 to December 2020. It has empowered citizens, protected GP clinical time, safeguarded access to and payment of benefits, and given needed reassurance to employers and employees. The system was adapted and adjusted to reflect the latest requirements and guidance from the Government, and has provided valuable lessons for future government improvements around certification requirements.

We were thrilled to hear the service won the Civil Service 2020 awards 'The Resilience & Rapid Response Award' category in the online awards ceremony on 25 February 2021. It was described as 'a pragmatic, creative and flexible solution' and has been highlighted as 'an example of Civil Service collaboration at its best'.

The Civil Service awards are a highly respected and prestigious cross-government programme, recognising and celebrating the wealth of inspirational individuals and innovative projects within the Civil Service. The Resilience & Rapid Response Award recognises excellence in crisis management, contingency planning, or major incident response.

The Isolation Note service was also recognised as a finalist in the Health Tech Awards 2020, 'Outstanding Supplier Contribution' category in June 2020. They celebrate great technology, partnerships, teams and innovations making a difference across health and care.

We are so proud to be able to use our expertise in technology to contribute where we can to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and to be recognised by the industry with these awards!