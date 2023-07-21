WE ARE A UK-HEADQUARTERED IT PROVIDER WITH EXPERTISE ACROSS THREE DIVISIONS:

DIGITAL SERVICES, WORKDAY SERVICES, AND WORKDAY PRODUCTS.

Digital Services develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers. Our solutions transform the delivery of these services, ensuring they are secure, accessible, and cost-effective, and provide better outcomes for users.

Workday Services specialises in the deployment of Workday, Inc.'s Finance, HR and Planning products to leading organisations across Europe and North America. We are one of Workday's most respected partners, experienced in complex deployment and trusted by our customers to launch, test, expand, and support their Workday systems.

Workday Products develops products that complement Workday. Our Smart product suite, including Smart Test (for automated testing), Smart Audit (for compliance monitoring), and Smart Shield (for data masking), are used by more than 350 customers globally to safeguard their Workday systems.

Our people are central to our success. We employ more than 2,900 people in 22 countries across Europe and the Americas.

Kainos is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS).

For further information, please visit

www.kainos.com