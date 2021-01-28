Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kainos Group plc    KNOS   GB00BZ0D6727

KAINOS GROUP PLC

(KNOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kainos : From Conversion Student to Trainee Software Engineer – 5 tips for securing a Graduate Role

01/28/2021 | 05:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

So you took the plunge after completing your undergraduate degree and decided to tackle your next challenge of studying Computer Science, a masters conversion to be exact. Maybe you were working for a while and wanted a career change? Or maybe you finished university and wanted to study something else?

But now you're wondering how to go about finding a job as a software engineer after your studies. Maybe you're worried about how to navigate the process, going up against other soon-to-be graduates who are completing three, four or sometimes even five year long degrees in Computer Science or Software Engineering. Sound familiar? I hope that this article can help to ease your worries, because while it may seem daunting, it's completely doable!

My name is Isabella and I completed the conversion MSc Computer Science course at the University of Birmingham from 2019-2020. Before this, I studied a BA in Politics and German at the University of Bristol from 2015-2019 with a focus in statistical research methods and linguistics. After applying and interviewing during my conversion year, I joined Kainos in November 2020 as a Trainee Software Engineer. In this blog post I'm going to explain my five tips for approaching your job search as a conversion student.

  1. Start planning your job search early.

It may seem counter-intuitive to start planning for your future career the moment you start your course, or even earlier, before you've learnt much beyond 'Hello World', but it's so valuable to start thinking about what you might want to apply for early. Many companies (particularly large and medium sized ones) start recruitment for the next graduate intake towards the start of the academic year - up to a year in advance. For example, Kainos generally starts accepting applications in October with interviews in November and December for a late Summer onboarding the following year.

Even if you don't know what you want to do yet, it's better to do the research and the preparation early: finding out which companies interest you; writing your CV; making copies of certificates; and ensuring you have your course dates to hand. Then you have a lot of what you need to apply ready if you come accross something you want to go for, and if a potential employer asks you for information, you have everything you need within reach.

  1. Practice your interview technique.

This is important for any job application, and for a software engineer position it's no different. While you might also be asked to solve a programming problem or explain an algorithm or two, you will undoubtably need to complete at least one or two types of non-technical interview, such as competency-based, informational, or group interviews.

Talking about your CV, as well as your strengths and weaknesses, is always good practice, as is working on your approach to group discussions. Additionally, make sure you can talk about the company you are applying for. What do they do? How do they do it? As a conversion student you can make up for some technical knowledge gaps with good interview performance. After all, a company can easily train you to improve your technical repertoire, but it's much harder to teach a new colleague good interpersonal skills.

  1. Try to understand the wider context of what you learn in your course.

In an academic setting it can often be easy to forget about the wider context of your lecture material in favour of focussing on your final piece of coursework or exam, but there is a reason you're being taught it. Try not to lose sight of that. Those lectures on Scrum and Agile? You'll be likely using that information every day as a developer in a team. That tutorial discussion on the benefits of different sorting algorithms? You might have a similar conversation with a colleague when working on a new feature for a project.

  1. Undertake some extra learning if you can.

The conversion course can be very hectic at times, so you might not always be able to find the time to learn more outside of your course. But it is really beneficial to do some outside reading in subjects such as Object Oriented Programming principles, Software Engineering, Databases, Data Structures, and Algorithms, as they are often the topics which you could be asked about in an interview. Hence, it's really worth it to have a good grounding in these areas. If your course is structured so that all of these topics are covered early on, then you'll likely have a good understanding already, but if some or all of them are covered later then it would be worthwhile to read up a little before you go for an interview.

  1. Try not to compare yourself to other more experienced applicants.

As a conversion student it's easy to be overwhelmed by the idea that you have less experience than other applicants studying much longer undergraduate degrees than your one year conversion MSc. But, it might be just the thing that makes the person going through a pile of applications stop and look at yours for a bit longer. Don't forget the strengths of undertaking such a course: firstly, you have to learn a lot and you have to learn it quickly, which speaks to your work ethic and learning potential; secondly, you bring experience in other areas to the table, which can be extremely valuable. In short, it's something a bit different and that can make you stand out from the crowd!

Try not to be discouraged if there's something you don't know. It's unlikely to be expected that you can do everything perfectly, especially if you attend an interview after only a few weeks after starting your Computer Science studies. More often than not it's about your thought process anyway, and not necessarily about getting the answer 100% right. If you have the opportunity to walk the interviewer through your throughts, then do so!

These were my five tips for conversion students embarking on their job search. I wish you all the best and hope to see some of you joining Kainos in the future!

Disclaimer

Kainos Group plc published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAINOS GROUP PLC
05:10aKAINOS : From Conversion Student to Trainee Software Engineer – 5 tips for..
PU
01/22KAINOS : Expects FY21 To Beat Consensus; Positive Outlook
MT
01/13KAINOS : The 4-step automation methodology proven to deliver success
PU
01/12EXCLUSIVE PANEL &NDASH; NATIONAL DAT : Building a world-leading data economy & p..
PU
01/08KAINOS : Getting started with Microsoft RPA
PU
01/08KAINOS : Transforming an internal digital service with user-centric co-design
PU
2020First Graphene Progresses Development of Battery Materials Technology; Shares..
MT
2020KAINOS : to Open North American Sales, IT Office in Atlanta, Create 137 Jobs
PU
2020KAINOS : Top 5 Intelligent Automation trends for 2021
PU
2020KAINOS : The top cloud trends of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 227 M 310 M 310 M
Net income 2021 42,0 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
Net cash 2021 66,0 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 1 496 M 2 050 M 2 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 539
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart KAINOS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kainos Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAINOS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 524,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 220,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brendan Mooney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas James Wardlaw Burnet Chairman
Richard Henry McCann COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Gray Chief Technology Officer
Paul Gannon Executive Director & SVP-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAINOS GROUP PLC0.16%2 050
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.91%165 184
ACCENTURE PLC-5.78%156 086
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.71%109 128
INFOSYS LIMITED3.60%75 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.62%71 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ