NOTICE OF THE 2023 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
KAINOS GROUP PLC
(INCORPORATED IN ENGLAND AND WALES UNDER COMPANY NUMBER 9579188)
Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Kainos Group plc, to be held at Kainos House,
4-6 Upper Crescent, Belfast, BT7 1NT on Thursday 21 September 2023 at 10:30 a.m., is set out in this document.
Whether or not you propose to attend the meeting, please complete and submit a proxy appointment in accordance with the notes to this Notice of Annual General Meeting. To be valid, the proxy appointment must be received no later than 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 19 September 2023.
Appointment of a proxy will not prevent shareholders from attending and voting in person at the 2023 Annual General Meeting should they wish to do so.
A proxy may be appointed and votes cast electronically via www.signalshares.com or through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service (details of which are set out in notes 3 and 4 in the notes to this Notice of Annual General Meeting).
The Board considers the proposed resolutions as set out in this Notice of Annual General Meeting are likely to promote the success of the Company and are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. The Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings (save in respect of matters in which they are themselves interested) which amount in aggregate to 18,909,582 shares representing approximately 15% of the existing issued ordinary share capital of the Company
as of 25 July 2023.
If you require assistance, please contact Link Group, whose contact details are set out in this document.
This document is important and requires your immediate attention
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own personal financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if you are not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all of your shares, please pass this document and any other documents that accompany it as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so that they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding, you should retain this document and its enclosures.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the eighth Annual General Meeting of Kainos Group plc (the Company) will be held at Kainos House, 4-6 Upper Crescent, Belfast, on Thursday 21 September 2023 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
Ordinary Resolutions
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions:
- To receive the Company's audited accounts and financial statements and the auditor's and Directors' reports on the accounts and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023.
- To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the year ended 31 March 2023.
- To declare a final dividend of 16.1 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2023.
- To re-elect Mr Richard McCann as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect Mr Andy Malpass as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect Mr Tom Burnet as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect Mrs Katie Davis as a Director of the Company.
- To re-elect Mrs Rosaleen Blair as a Director of the Company.
- To re-appoint KPMG as the Company's auditor.
- To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the remuneration of the auditor of the Company.
- To authorise the Directors generally and unconditionally, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (theAct), to exercise all powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and/or to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into shares in the Company:
- up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £207,985.32 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) allotted under paragraph (b) below; and
- comprising equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) in connection with a rights issue (as referred to in the Financial Conduct Authority's listing rules) or pursuant to any arrangements made for the placing or underwriting or other allocation of any shares or
other securities included in, but not taken up under, such rights issue up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £415,970.64 (such amount to be reduced by any shares allotted or rights granted under sub-paragraph (a) above),
provided that these authorities replace any existing authorities vested in the Directors on the date of this Notice of Annual General Meeting to allot shares and/ or grant rights that remain unexercised at the commencement of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and unless renewed or revoked, shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and the close of business on 30 September 2024 but so as to enable the Company before such date to make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and/or rights to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares and/or grant rights in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authorities conferred under this resolution had not expired.
Special Resolutions
To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as Special Resolutions:
12. Subject to the passing of resolution 11 above, to empower the Directors in accordance with sections 570 to 573 of the Act, until the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and the close of business on
30 September 2024, to make allotments of equity securities (as construed in accordance with section 560 of the Act) for cash under the authorities conferred by resolution 11 above or by way of sale of treasury shares, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment (or sale), such powers being limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares:
- in connection with an issue or offer by way of rights in favour of holders of equity securities and of any other person in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings or in accordance with the rights attaching thereto (but with such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with fractional entitlements, the use of more than one currency for the making of payments in respect of such offer, record dates or other legal or practical problems in or under the laws of, or any requirements of any recognised regulatory body or stock exchange in, any territory or as regards shares held by an approved depositary or in issue in uncertificated form or otherwise however); and
- otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph
(a) above up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £31,197.80,
save that the Company may, before expiry of those powers, make an offer or agreement which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the powers had not expired.
13. Subject to the passing of resolution 11, and in addition to the powers contained in resolution 12, to empower the Directors, until the earlier of the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company and the close of business on
30 September 2024, to make allotment of equity securities (as construed in accordance with section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authorities that were conferred on the Directors by resolution 11 above or by way of sale of treasury shares as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such powers being limited to the allotment of equity securities or the sale of treasury shares:
- up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £31,197.80; and
- used only for the purposes of financing
(or re- financing, if such re-financing occurs within six months after the date of the original transaction) a transaction which the Directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this Notice of Annual General Meeting,
save that the Company may, before expiry of those powers, make an offer or agreement which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) pursuant to any such offer or agreement
as if such powers had not expired.
- That the Company is generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of section 701 of the Act to make market purchases (as defined in section 693 of the Act) of its ordinary shares upon such terms and in such manner as the Directors of the Company shall determine provided that:
- the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 12,479,119;
- the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for such a share is its nominal value;
- the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for such a share shall be the higher of:
- 5% above the average of the middle market quotation of an ordinary share of the Company taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the purchase is made; and/or
- the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent trade on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out and the highest current independent bid on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out;
- the authority hereby conferred shall (unless previously renewed or revoked) expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting and the close of business on 30 September 2024;
- the Company may make a contract or contracts to purchase ordinary shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority and may make a purchase of ordinary shares in pursuance of any such contract or contracts as if the authority conferred had not expired.
- That any general meeting of the Company, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called by not less than 14 clear days' notice.
Registered office:
By order of the Board:
Kainos Group plc
Gráinne Burns
2nd Floor
Company Secretary
21 Farringdon Road
10 August 2023
London EC1M 3HA
NOTES
- A member who is entitled to vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of such member's rights to vote on behalf of the member at the Annual General Meeting. Members may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. Members may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
- The right of a member of the Company to vote at the meeting will be determined by reference to the register of members. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 and the Company's Articles of Association, the time by which a person must be entered on the register of members in order to have the right to vote at the Annual General Meeting is by the close of business on Tuesday 19 September 2023 (or, if the meeting is adjourned, at the close of business on the date two working days before the time fixed for the adjourned meeting). Changes to entries on the register of members after the relevant time will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.
- A member may appoint a proxy online by following the instructions for the electronic appointment of a proxy at www.signalshares.com. You will need your Investor Code which is set out on your share certificate which is available from the Registrar. To be a valid proxy appointment, the member's electronic message confirming the details of the appointment completed in accordance with those instructions must be transmitted to be received by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 19 September 2023. Members who hold their shares in uncertificated form may use the CREST electronic proxy appointment service to appoint a proxy electronically, as explained below. If you require assistance, please contact Link Group whose contact details are set out at Note 7 below.
- CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed one or more voting service providers, should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment or a proxy instruction made using the CREST electronic proxy appointment service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (CREST proxy appointment instruction) must be properly authenticated in accordance with the specifications of CREST's operator, Euroclear UK & International Limited (Euroclear), and must contain all the relevant information required by the CREST Manual. To be valid, the message (regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy) must be transmitted so as to be received by Link Group (ID RA10), as the Company's "issuer's agent", by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 19 September 2023. After this time, any change of instruction to a proxy appointed through the CREST system should be communicated to the appointee through other means. The time of the message's receipt
will be taken to be when (as determined by the timestamp applied by the CREST Applications Host) the issuer's agent is first able to retrieve it by enquiry through the CREST system in the prescribed manner. Euroclear does not make available special procedures in the CREST system for transmitting any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations apply in relation to the input of CREST proxy appointment instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member or a CREST sponsored member or has appointed any voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as is necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should take into account the provisions of the CREST Manual concerning timings as well as its section on "Practical limitations of the system". In certain circumstances the Company may, in accordance with the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 or the CREST Manual, treat a CREST proxy appointment instruction as invalid.
- If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10:30 a.m. on 19 September 2023 in order to be considered valid or, if the meeting is adjourned, by the time which is 48 hours before the time of the adjourned meeting. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy. An electronic proxy appointment via the Proxymity platform may be revoked completely by sending an authenticated message via the platform instructing the removal of your proxy vote.
- Appointing a proxy will not prevent a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting should he so wish. Unless otherwise indicated on the Form of Proxy, CREST, Proxymity or any other electronic voting instruction, the proxy will vote as they think fit or, at their discretion, withhold from voting.
- Hard copy forms for the appointment of a proxy can be obtained by contacting the Company's Registrar Link Group on 0371 664 0300 or, from overseas, on
+44 (0) 371 664 0300. Within the United Kingdom, calls are charged at standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls from outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. To be valid, a proxy appointment form must be completed in accordance with the instructions that accompany it and then delivered (together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such item) so as to be received by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 19 September 2023, to:
UK based members:
FREEPOST SAS, Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.
Non-UK based members:
Link Group, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, United Kingdom LS1 4DL.
- Any person to whom this notice is sent who is currently nominated by a member of the Company to enjoy information rights under section 146 of the Act (nominated person) may have a right under an agreement between him and that member to be appointed, or to have someone else appointed, as a proxy for the meeting. If a nominated person has no such right or does not wish to exercise it, he may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the member concerned as to the exercise of voting rights. The statement in note 1 above of the rights of a member in relation to the appointment of proxies does not apply to a nominated person. Such rights can only be exercised by the member concerned.
- A member wishing to attend and vote at the meeting in person should arrive prior to the time fixed for its commencement. A member that is a corporation can only attend and vote at the meeting in person through one or more representatives appointed in accordance with section 323 of the Act. Any such representative should bring to the meeting written evidence of his appointment, such as a certified copy of a board resolution of, or a letter from, the corporation concerned confirming the appointment. Any member wishing to vote at the meeting without attending in person or (in the case of a corporation) through its duly appointed representative must appoint a proxy to do so.
- As of 25 July 2023 (the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this document) (i) the Company's issued share capital consisted of 124,791,193 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each, carrying one vote each, and (ii) the total voting rights in the Company were 124,791,193.
- Voting on all resolutions at the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be by way of a poll rather than on a show of hands. Poll voting is in line with practice increasingly adopted by UK public companies and provides a more transparent method of voting. It will result in a more accurate reflection of the views of members by ensuring that every vote is recognised, including the votes of those members who are unable to attend but who have appointed a proxy for the meeting. On a poll each member has one vote for every share held.
- Each member attending the meeting has the right to ask questions relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting which, in accordance with section 319A of the Act and subject to some exceptions, the Company must cause to be answered. Information relating to the meeting which the Company is required by the Act to publish on a website in advance of the meeting may be viewed at www.kainos.com. A member may not use any electronic address provided by the Company in this document or in any proxy appointment form or on any website for communicating with the Company for any purpose in relation to the meeting other than as expressly stated in it.
- It is possible that, pursuant to members' requests made in accordance with section 527 of the Act, the Company will be required to publish on a website a statement in accordance with section 528 of the Act setting out any matter that the members concerned propose to raise at the meeting relating to the audit of the Company's latest audited accounts. The Company cannot require the members concerned to pay its expenses in complying with those sections. The Company must forward any such statement to its auditor by the time it makes the statement available on the website. The business which may be dealt with at the meeting includes any statement that the Company has been required to publish on its website.
- Under section 338 of the Companies Act, members meeting the threshold requirements set out in that section have the right to require the Company to give notice of a resolution which may properly be moved at the AGM. Any such request, which must comply with s.338(4) of the Companies Act, must be received by the Company no later than six weeks before the date fixed for the AGM.
- Under section 338A of the Companies Act, members meeting the threshold requirements set out in that section have the right to require the Company to include a matter (other than a proposed resolution) in the business to be dealt with at the AGM. Any such request, which must comply with s.338A(3) of the Companies Act, must be received by the Company no later than six weeks before the date fixed for the AGM.
