Kainos : becomes an AWS Migration Competency Partner

I am delighted to announce that the Kainos Cloud Practice has achieved our third Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competency designation - the AWS Migration Competency.

We have been helping customers successfully migrate complex workloads to AWS using robust migration methodology for several years, so we are proud to be recognised by AWS with this designation. Achieving the AWS Migration Competency not only recognises our cloud team as global migration experts, it also allows us to leverage AWS for migration support, benefitting our customers. We will be able to bring more granular expertise to an organisation by utilising the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) as well as providing customers with access to AWS methodology and guidance.

Organisations of all sizes are now realising the benefits of cloud and the question is no longer 'if' we should move but 'how fast can we move?' Having migration experts on hand to help you plan, prepare, and understand the technical requirements and complexity of migrating your applications will help remove the risk and blockers that often cause cloud migrations to stall.

As an AWS Migration Competency Partner, Kainos can guide you on your cloud migration journey, providing you with key expertise, access to the right tools, and alignment of your business and IT strategies - helping you reduce risk, increase security, and become more agile. My team has helped 100s of organisations successfully migrate to the cloud, often helping them reduce costs and modernise their estates to boost productivity - find out how we helped the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reduce costs by 50% or how we helped the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency modernise their MOT Testing Service.

I am really proud of our accomplishment in achieving this competency, it truly was a team effort and demonstrates the technical proficiency within our practice as well as the team's dedication to helping our customers achieve cloud migration goals by leveraging the breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.

We continue to grow from strength to strength and our dedication to empowering and investing in our people ensures exciting and dynamic career opportunities within the practice. With over 100 AWS certified professionals and plans to increase this in the next year, we are excited to continue to evolve our expertise in this space so we can accelerate our customers' realisation of the benefits of AWS.

You can find out more about our cloud services and how we have been helping customers successfully move to the cloud here.