  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kairos Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAI   AU000000KAI5

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

(KAI)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Kairos Minerals : 13/10/2021 – Application for quotation of securities

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday October 13, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

KAI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,161

13/10/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

84006189331

1.3

ASX issuer code

KAI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

13/10/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KAIOG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

KAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

17,161

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

13/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

13/10/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

13/10/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,161

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kairos Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,94 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net cash 2021 8,00 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 38,3 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kairos Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terence Kenneth Topping Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Hutchison Non-Executive Director
Bruno Seneque Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED-8.82%38
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.53%43 376
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.38%32 970
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-16.58%23 095
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.40%17 220
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.21%14 356