Kairos Minerals : 13/10/2021 – Application for quotation of securities

Announcement Summary
Entity name
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday October 13, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
KAI
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
17,161
13/10/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
84006189331
1.3
ASX issuer code
KAI
1.4 The announcement is
|
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
13/10/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KAIOG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2021
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
KAI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
17,161
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
13/10/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
13/10/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
13/10/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
17,161
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.02500000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
