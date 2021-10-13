Kairos Minerals : 13/10/2021 – Cleansing Notice

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

The Company has issued 17,161 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.025 per share.

The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and

section 674 of the Corporation Act.