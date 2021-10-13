Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kairos Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAI   AU000000KAI5

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

(KAI)
Kairos Minerals : 13/10/2021 – Cleansing Notice

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

13 October 2021

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

  1. The Company has issued 17,161 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.025 per share.
  2. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
  3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    • the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and
    • section 674 of the Corporation Act.
  5. As at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' (within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

T +61 (0)8 9226 1141 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Disclaimer

Kairos Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,94 M -2,89 M -2,89 M
Net cash 2021 8,00 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 38,3 M 38,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Managers and Directors
Terence Kenneth Topping Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Hutchison Non-Executive Director
Bruno Seneque Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED-8.82%38
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.53%43 376
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.38%32 970
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-16.58%23 095
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.40%17 220
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-7.21%14 356