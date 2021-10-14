Kairos Minerals : 14/10/2021 – Change of Company Telephone Number

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
14 October 2021
Change of Company Telephone Number
Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) (Company) advises that its telephone number has changed to +61 8 6380 1904.
