Kairos Minerals : 14/10/2021 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Kairos Minerals Limited ACN 006 189 331 Notice of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST). The Notice of Annual General Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how to vote, they should seek advice from their suitably qualified advisor prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss any matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone on +61 3 9614 0600 Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is taking precautions to facilitate an in-person Meeting in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. If the situation in relation to COVID-19 changes in a way affecting the ability to facilitate an in-person Meeting as currently proposed, the Company will provide a further update ahead of the Meeting by way of an announcement on the ASX market announcements platform. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by lodging the proxy form attached to the Notice or online at www.advancedshare.com.au/investor-login.

Kairos Minerals Limited ACN 006 189 331 (Company) Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of Shareholders of Kairos Minerals Limited will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST) (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered as Shareholders on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 at 5:00pm (WST). Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice are defined in Schedule 1. Agenda 1 Annual Report To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. 2 Resolutions Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a non-binding ordinary resolution the following: 'That the Remuneration Report be adopted by Shareholders.' Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Bruno Seneque To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: 'That Bruno Seneque, who retires in accordance with article 7.2 of the Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, retires and, being eligible and offering himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Page 2

Resolution 3- Approval of 10% Placement Facility To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as a special resolution the following: 'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Voting prohibitions Resolution 1: In accordance with sections 250BD and 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of a member of the Key Management Personnel details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such a member. A vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is excluded from voting on this Resolution, and: the person is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Adrien Wing Company Secretary Kairos Minerals Limited Dated: 8 October 2021 Page 3

Kairos Minerals Limited ACN 006 189 331 (Company) Explanatory Memorandum 1. Introduction The Explanatory Memorandum has been prepared for the information of Shareholders in connection with the business to be conducted at the Meeting to be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia onThursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST). The Explanatory Memorandum forms part of the Notice which should be read in its entirety. The Explanatory Memorandum contains the terms and conditions on which the Resolutions will be voted. The Explanatory Memorandum includes the following information to assist Shareholders in deciding how to vote on the Resolutions: Section 2 Action to be taken by Shareholders Section 3 Annual Report Section 4 Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report Section 5 Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Bruno Seneque Section 6 Resolution 3 - Approval of 10% Placement Facility Schedule 1 Definitions A Proxy Form is located at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum. Action to be taken by Shareholders Shareholders should read the Notice including the Explanatory Memorandum carefully before deciding how to vote on the Resolutions. 1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Meeting The health and safety of members and personnel, and other stakeholders, is the highest priority and the Company is acutely aware of the current circumstances resulting from COVID 19. Based on the best information available to the Board at the time of the Notice, the Board considers it will be in a position to hold an 'in-person' meeting to provide Shareholders with a reasonable opportunity to participate in and vote at the Meeting, while complying with the COVID-19 restrictions regarding gatherings. The Company, however, strongly encourages Shareholders to submit proxies prior to the Meeting. Page 4

If the situation in relation to COVID-19 were to change in a way that affects the position above, the Company will provide a further update ahead of the Meeting by releasing an announcement on the ASX market announcements platform. Voting in person

Given the current COVID-19 circumstances and in the interests of public health and safety of our Shareholders, the Company will implement arrangements to allow Shareholders to physically attend the Meeting in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and government advice.

The Company will strictly comply with applicable limitations on indoor gatherings in force at the time of the Meeting. If you attend the Meeting in person, you will be required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in place at the time of the Meeting. Voting by proxy

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by completing a Proxy Form.

Lodgement of a Proxy Form will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting in person.

Lodgement instructions (which include the ability to lodge proxies electronically) are set out in the Proxy Form to the Notice of Meeting.

Proxy Forms can be lodged: Online: www.advancedshare.com.au/investor-login By mail: Advanced Share Registry Limited 110 Stirling Hwy, Nedlands WA 6009; or PO Box 1156, Nedlands WA 6909 By fax: +61 8 6370 4203 By email: admin@advancedshare.com.au By mobile: Scan the QR Code on your Proxy Form and follow the prompts 1.4 Chair's voting intentions If the Chair is appointed as your proxy and you have not specified the way the Chair is to vote on Resolution 1, by signing and returning the Proxy Form, you are considered to have provided the Chair with an express authorisation for the Chair to vote the proxy in accordance with the Chair's intention, even if Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel of the Company. The Chair intends to exercise all available proxies in favour of all Resolutions, unless the Shareholder has expressly indicated a different voting intention in their Proxy Form. Page 5

