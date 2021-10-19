Kairos Minerals : 20/10/2021 – AGM Date Confirmation

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 20 October 2021

AGM Date Confirmation

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) wishes to confirm that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST).

The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy has been distributed to all eligible shareholders, whereby the Company encourages shareholder participation.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

T +61 (0)8 6380 1904, F + 61 (0) 3 9614 0550 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI