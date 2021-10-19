Kairos Minerals : 20/10/2021 – AGM Date Confirmation

|
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
|
20 October 2021
AGM Date Confirmation
Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) wishes to confirm that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST).
The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy has been distributed to all eligible shareholders, whereby the Company encourages shareholder participation.
Released with the authority of the Board.
Adrien Wing
Company Secretary
T +61 (0)8 6380 1904, F + 61 (0) 3 9614 0550 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005
kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI
