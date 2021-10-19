Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kairos Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAI   AU000000KAI5

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

(KAI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/19
0.03 AUD   -6.25%
10/19KAIROS MINERALS : 20/10/2021 – AGM Date Confirmation
PU
10/14KAIROS MINERALS : 15/10/2021 – RRS Presentation Perth
PU
10/14KAIROS MINERALS : 14/10/2021 – Change of Company Telephone Number
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kairos Minerals : 20/10/2021 – AGM Date Confirmation

10/19/2021 | 11:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 October 2021

AGM Date Confirmation

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX:KAI) wishes to confirm that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia on Thursday, 25 November 2021 at 10:00 am (WST).

The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy has been distributed to all eligible shareholders, whereby the Company encourages shareholder participation.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

T +61 (0)8 6380 1904, F + 61 (0) 3 9614 0550 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Disclaimer

Kairos Minerals Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 03:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
10/19KAIROS MINERALS : 20/10/2021 – AGM Date Confirmation
PU
10/14KAIROS MINERALS : 15/10/2021 – RRS Presentation Perth
PU
10/14KAIROS MINERALS : 14/10/2021 – Change of Company Telephone Number
PU
10/14KAIROS MINERALS : 14/10/2021 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/13KAIROS MINERALS : 13/10/2021 – Cleansing Notice
PU
10/13KAIROS MINERALS : 13/10/2021 – Application for quotation of securities
PU
10/04KAIROS MINERALS : 04/10/2021 – Notice Required Under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1
PU
10/01Kairos Minerals substantially expands Pilbara exploration footprint with new strategic ..
AQ
10/01KAIROS MINERALS : Files Exploration Licenses to Expand Footprint of Pilbara Project
MT
09/30KAIROS MINERALS : 01/10/2021 – Kairos Expands Pilbara Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,94 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2021 8,00 M 5,97 M 5,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,3 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kairos Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terence Kenneth Topping Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Hutchison Non-Executive Director
Bruno Seneque Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED-11.76%40
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.84%45 121
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.59%33 958
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-8.69%25 480
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.85%18 420
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.50%14 878