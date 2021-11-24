Log in
    KAI   AU000000KAI5

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

(KAI)
Kairos Minerals : 24/11/2021 – Cleansing Notice

11/24/2021 | 01:00am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 November 2021

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

  1. The Company has issued 4,481,317 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.025 per share.
  2. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
  3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    • the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and
    • section 674 of the Corporation Act.
  5. As at the date of this notice, there is no 'excluded information' (within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act) required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Released with the authority of the Board.

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 F + 61 (0) 3 9614 0550 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Disclaimer

Kairos Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 05:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
