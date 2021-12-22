Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Kairos Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KAI   AU000000KAI5

KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED

(KAI)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kairos Minerals : Change of Directors Interest Notice x 3

12/22/2021 | 03:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Kairos Minerals Ltd

ABN:

84 006 189 331

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Terence Topping

Date of last notice

30 July 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Factor Resources Pty Ltd,

(including registered holder)

Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

22 December 2021

Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)

7,150,000 Fully ordinary paid shares

274,578 Unlisted options exercisable at

$0.025 on or before 31 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

30,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at

$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023

Factor Resources Pty Ltd

2,392,411 fully paid ordinary shares

Fully ordinary paid shares

Class

Number acquired

274,578 fully ordinary paid shares

Number disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y

Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$0.025

valuation

Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)

7,275,000 Fully ordinary paid shares

No. of securities held after change

30,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at

$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023

Factor Resources Pty Ltd

2,541,989 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Exercise of unlisted options at 2.5 cents on

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

or before 31 December 2021 (KAIOG)

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a

N/A

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

N/A

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

N/A

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y

Page 3

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Kairos Minerals Ltd

ABN:

84 006 189 331

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Bruno Seneque

Date of last notice

30 July 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Seneque Family Trust

(including registered holder)

Wendy Seneque (spouse)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

22 December 2021

Seneque Family Trust

3,125,000 Fully ordinary paid shares

132,206 Unlisted options exercisable at

$0.025 on or before 31 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

25,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at

$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023

Wendy Seneque

1,254,722 - Fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully ordinary paid shares

Number acquired

132,206 fully ordinary paid shares

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y

Page 1

For personal use only

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$0.025

valuation

Seneque Family Trust

3,187,500 Fully ordinary paid shares

25,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at

No. of securities held after change

$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023

Wendy Seneque

1,324,428 - Fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Exercise of unlisted options at 2.5 cents on

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

or before 31 December 2021 (KAIOG)

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a

N/A

contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and an estimated

N/A

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kairos Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
03:23aKAIROS MINERALS : Change of Directors Interest Notice x 3
PU
12:43aKAIROS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - KAI
PU
12/14Kairos Minerals Ltd - Pegmatites confirmed at major Lithium-CaesiumTantalum (LCT) targe..
AQ
12/13KAIROS MINERALS : 14/12/2021 – Wodgina Lithium Update
PU
12/13KAIROS MINERALS : Wodgina Lithium Update
PU
12/13Kairos Minerals Limited Announces Pegmatites Confirmed At Major Lithium-Caesium-Tantalu..
CI
12/09KAIROS MINERALS : 10/12/2021 – Cleansing notice
PU
12/09KAIROS MINERALS : 10/12/2021 – Application for quotation of securities
PU
12/09KAIROS MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - KAI
PU
12/01KAIROS MINERALS : 1/12/2021 – Application for quotation of securities
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,94 M -2,81 M -2,81 M
Net cash 2021 8,00 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 42,2 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kairos Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terence Kenneth Topping Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Hutchison Non-Executive Director
Bruno Seneque Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAIROS MINERALS LIMITED-26.47%30
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.97%46 487
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.03%32 711
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-14.69%23 685
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.88%18 689
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.21%14 073