Kairos Minerals : Change of Directors Interest Notice x 3
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Kairos Minerals Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Terence Topping
Date of last notice
30 July 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Factor Resources Pty Ltd,
(including registered holder)
Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)
Date of change
22 December 2021
Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)
7,150,000 Fully ordinary paid shares
274,578 Unlisted options exercisable at
$0.025 on or before 31 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
30,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at
$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023
Factor Resources Pty Ltd
2,392,411 fully paid ordinary shares
Fully ordinary paid shares
Class
Number acquired
274,578 fully ordinary paid shares
Number disposed
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$0.025
valuation
Mr Terence Topping (TTJT a/c)
7,275,000 Fully ordinary paid shares
No. of securities held after change
30,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at
$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023
Factor Resources Pty Ltd
2,541,989 fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Exercise of unlisted options at 2.5 cents on
Appendix 3Y
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Kairos Minerals Ltd
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Bruno Seneque
Date of last notice
30 July 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Seneque Family Trust
(including registered holder)
Wendy Seneque (spouse)
Date of change
22 December 2021
Seneque Family Trust
3,125,000 Fully ordinary paid shares
132,206 Unlisted options exercisable at
$0.025 on or before 31 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
25,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at
$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023
Wendy Seneque
1,254,722 - Fully paid ordinary shares
Class
Fully ordinary paid shares
Number acquired
132,206 fully ordinary paid shares
Number disposed
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
$0.025
valuation
Seneque Family Trust
3,187,500 Fully ordinary paid shares
25,000,000 Unlisted options exercisable at
No. of securities held after change
$0.05 on or before 30 January 2023
Wendy Seneque
1,324,428 - Fully paid ordinary shares
Nature of change
Exercise of unlisted options at 2.5 cents on
