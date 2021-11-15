Kairos Minerals : Kangan Exploration Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT16 November 2021 Anomalous gold and lithium intersected in maiden air- core drilling at Kangan Project only 3,000m of follow-upair-core drilling to commence in late November following highly encouraging results from such a wide-spaced program Highlights • Initial assay results received from reconnaissance air-core drilling at the Kangan Project, located 20km south of the world-class 6.8Moz Hemi deposit. • The 5,454m/133-hole program tested a sizeable anomalous gold target adjacent to major use structures identified from soil geochemistry and aeromagnetic data. Four wide spaced drill holes returned shallow anomalous gold results above 0.1g/t Au in zones • near the mafic/ultramafic intrusions. • Best gold intercept from the Kangan Project include: • 4m @ 0.18g/t Au from 32min KNRC011. • Three holes which returned anomalous gold are located near a 3km long structure which is similar to large regional structures adjacent to the Hemi deposit. • The drilling intersected various intrusive lithologies, including mafic intrusions and a significant amount of pegmatites, with five holes returning anomalous lithium results. • Three high-prioritylithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) targets defined from the Ultrafine+ soil sampling program, with heritage approvals in progress to clear these areas for drilling. • Significant areas of pegmatites identified by field mapping within the Kangan Project. personal• 3,000m follow up air-core drilling program set to commence later in November. ForKairos' Executive Chairman, Terry Topping, said: "We are very encouraged by the initial results of this wide- spaced air-core program at Kangan and subsequent soil sampling and mapping - both from a gold and a lithium perspective. The 5,454m program has returned significant anomalous gold values from initial testing of the large- scale gold target - an important outcome considering how widely spaced the holes were. With line spacing of 200m to 600m, there is potential for a significant gold deposit to be located in the bedrock somewhere beneath these drill lines. The location of significant anomalous gold adjacent to a major regional structure that bears strong similarities to the regional structure at Hemi, is an intriguing development. "We are planning to return with in-fillair-core drilling in late November to further evaluate this potential. T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Figure 1: Pegmatites mapped during the latest reconnaissance field trip to the Kangan project area. "Importantly, the holes also intersected various intrusive lithologies, including mafic intrusions and a significant amount of pegmatite. This adds an exciting new dimension to this project, with the drilling returning significant anomalous lithium values. Previous Ultrafine+ soil sampling and mapping has delineated three large LCT pegmatite targets which we intend to further evaluate when air-core drilling." onlyuse personalKairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI; "Kairos" or "the Company") is pleased to report highly encouraging initial assay results from its reconnaissance air-core (AC) drilling program at the 100%-ownedKangan Project, located 70km south of Port Hedland in Western Australia. ForThe program comprised 133 holes for 5,454m and was designed to test a sizeable anomalous gold target adjacent to major structures identified from aeromagnetic and soil geochemistry data. Results have been received from four-metre composite samples and single-metrebottom-of-hole samples. In addition to the AC drilling results, three high-priority LCT targets have been defined from an Ultrafine+ sampling program, with several new areas of pegmatites now identified within the Kangan Project area. T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

use only Figure 2: Samples from the air-core drilling at Kangan Project. Air-core drilling results - gold personalThe AC drilling program has been successful in identifying anomalous gold zones, with four holes returning gold values above 0.1g/t of gold. Three of these holes are located near the north-south structure interpreted from the airborne geophysical survey conducted by Kairos last year (Figure 3). This structure is at least 3km long within the Kangan Project area and is similar to large regional structures adjacent to the Hemi Deposit with an orientation analogous to the Falcon intrusion. Most of the assay results received are from four-metre composite samples with best intercepts including: 4m @ 0.18g/t Au from 32m in KNAC011.

4m @ 0.13g/t Au from 28m in KNAC007.

4m @ 0.10g/t Au from 16m in KNAC052.

4m @ 0.10g/t Au from 16m in HNAC074. Individual one-metre samples have now be submitted for gold and multi-element analysis from all anomalous four-metre composite samples. ForSeveral mafic intrusions were observed in the drilling, adjacent to the large north-south regional structure and near the contact between the Split Rock and the Cleland intrusions (Figure 3). T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Figure 3: Anomalous gold results from AC drilling at Kangan Project, from four-metre composite samples. onlyuse personalThis program was conducted on a 100m to 200m drill-hole spacing and 200m to 600m line spacing and intersected various intrusive lithologies, including mafic intrusions and a significant amount of pegmatites. The Bostech AC rig is due to return to the project at the end of this month to conduct an in-fill drilling program. Air-core drilling results - lithium anomalies Five drill holes returned anomalous assay results for lithium, two times above the background value of 80ppm Li. The best lithium result was returned from hole KNAC097, 1m @ 275ppm Li from 32m (bottom-of-hole sample). This hole is located approximately 1km from the interpreted contact between the Cleland and Split Rock supersuites (Figure 4). ForThe pegmatites encountered in this drilling program could be associated with the Split Rock magmatic event, r the Sisters Supersuite intrusion interpreted further west. In the Pilbara Craton, lithium-rich pegmatites have a spatial, geochemical and geochronological association with the post-tectonic Split Rock Supersuite. A similar spatial and temporal relationship has also been drawn between the granite suite and later stages of gold mineralisation. T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

use only personalFor Figure 4: Location of AC drill-holes and the lithium anomalies over the interpreted geological map. LCT Targets and Mapped Pegmatites Kairos has engaged highly respected consulting geochemist Dr Nigel Brand to conduct a study on the g ochemical sampling results from the Kangan Project. A field of LCT anomalies has been defined that lie within 15km of the Wodgina Lithium Mine and within 30km of the Pigangoora Lithium Mine. Three high-priority LCT anomalies are distributed over ~7 km strike trending NNW-SSE (Figure 5). T +61 (0)8 6380 1904 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.