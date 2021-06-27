Kairos Minerals : 28/06/2021 – Kangan Exploration Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 28 June 2021 5,000m drilling program underway at Kangan Project, WA Initial aircore drilling testing a geochemical anomaly coincident with a geophysical feature, 20km from the 6.8M oz Hemi gold discovery (Degrey Mining ASX:DEG) Highlights Kairos has started its regional exploration program in Pilbara, with Bostech Drilling commencing a 5,000m drilling program at Kangan Project, located 70km south of Port Hedland.

This program aims to test a sizeable anomalous gold target adjacent to major regional structures.

This target was generated from the combined results of the airborne geophysical survey and the Ultrafine+ soils geochemistry program.

Kangan's Ultrafine+ geochemistry program is part of the regional CSIRO soil research initiative. Figure 1: Air-core rig operating at Kangan Project. Kairos' Executive Chairman, Terry Topping, said: "We are pleased to be underway at one of our regional target areas where there has been no previous exploration for gold. This is the first of numerous targets outlined last year to be tested. This work is part of an extensive regional exploration program targeting Hemi style gold deposits utilising ultrafine soil sampling as part of the CSIRO soil research initiative." T +61 (0)8 9226 1141 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI

Figure 2: Pilbara Gold Project, WA. Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI; "Kairos" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has commenced a program of aircore (AC) drilling at its 100%-ownedKangan Project in WA. The program, comprising approximately 5,000m of AC drilling, is designed to test a sizeable anomalous gold target adjacent to major structures identified from aeromagnetic and soil geochemistry data. Aircore Drilling Program Kairos' drilling contractor, Bostech Drilling, has commenced a ~5,000m air-core (AC) drill program over the Kangan Project, located approximately 70km south of Port Hedland. This program is designed to test the Target 1 area defined from last year's exploration program results. Target 1 This target is defined by a significant north-south structural zone coincident with a 3km long geochemical anomaly (see figure 3). This north-south interpreted structure marks the eastern margin of the gold-in-soils anomaly and is similar to large regional structures adjacent to the Hemi Deposit and is of similar orientation to the recently discovered Falcon intrusion. This target area has a zone of elevated auriferous pathfinder elements associated with granitic intrusions and is traceable for over 15km to the southeast. This zone is approximately 1 km wide and includes Mo, U, Pb, Nb, Sb, Ag, As, Cu & Co anomalies.

Figure 3: Targets defined for the Kangan Project over the TMI 1VD image. Next Steps Ongoing AC drilling at Kangan Project.

Ongoing RC drilling at Mt York Project.

Results from soil sampling and drilling programs at Roe Hills Project.

Ongoing rock chip/mapping and soil sampling program at Mt York Project.

Airborne geophysics for the Wodgina and Woodcutters Projects.

Airborne geophysics for the Wodgina and Woodcutters Projects.

Heritage survey at Skywell Project. About Kairos Minerals Kairos Minerals (ASX: KAI) is a diversified West Australian-based exploration company which is focused on the exploration and development of two key project hubs located in WA's premier mining districts. The Company's 100%-owned Pilbara Gold-Project has its central "hub" located ~100km south of Port Hedland in the world-class Pilgangoora district immediately adjacent to the major lithium-tantalum projects owned by Pilbara Minerals which is currently in production. Since acquiring the project in early 2016, Kairos has established a JORC Indicated 8.56Mt at 1.3 g/t for 366,000oz and Inferred 12.36Mt at 1.28 g/t for 507,000oz for a Total Mineral Resource of 20.93Mt @ 1.3g/t Au for 873,000oz (ASX announcement, 4 March 2020). The Project encompasses the historical Lynas Find gold project, which produced over 125,000oz of gold between 1994 and 1998.

Kairos's 100%-owned Roe Hills Project, located 120km east of Kalgoorlie in WA's Eastern Goldfields, comprises an extensive tenement portfolio where the Company's recent exploration work has confirmed the potential for significant discoveries of high-grade gold, nickel and cobalt mineralisation. Kairos' tenure adjoins the emerging Lake Roe gold discovery, owned by Breaker Resources (ASX: BRB). In the Pilbara, Kairos also holds 1,547 square kilometres of tenure (granted and applications) which is highly prospective for gold discoveries. Kairos has been well recognised for its industry leading technical team that includes its Chairman Terry Topping (Taipan Resources NL, Cauldron Energy Ltd), Technical Director Neil Hutchison (Poseidon Nickel, Jubilee Mines) and consulting specialists. With the authority of the Board. For further information, please contact: Investors: Media: Mr Terry Topping Nicholas Read/Paul Armstrong Executive Chairman Read Corporate Kairos Minerals Limited Ph: 08 9388 1474 COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT: Competent Person: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results or Mineral Resources is based on information compiled and reviewed by Mr Terry Topping, who is a Director of Kairos Minerals Ltd and who is also a Member of AusIMM. Mr Topping has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.' (the JORC Code 2012). Mr Topping has consented to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. T +61 (0)8 9226 1141 Level 1, 43 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 kairosminerals.com.au ABN 84 006 189 331 ASX: KAI