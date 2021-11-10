Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1638   KYG521321003

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1638)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande bondholders receive overdue bond coupon payments - source

11/10/2021 | 11:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Several bondholders of China Evergrande Group have received coupon payments from the indebted property developer, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, easing concerns about a potentially destabilising default.

Chinese media outlet Cailianshe earlier reported several bondholders have received interest payments of the three bond tranches that had a total of more than $148 million in interest payments due last month but which had a grace period that ended Wednesday.

The source declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media. Evergrande did not respond to request for comment.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks as it grapples with more than $300 billion in liabilities, $19 billion of which are international market bonds.

A failure to pay would have resulted in a formal default by the company and trigger cross-default provisions for other Evergrande dollar bonds, exacerbating a debt crisis looming over the world's second-largest economy.

Shares of Evergrande listed in Hong Kong jumped over 9% by mid-morning on relief the latest deadline was met.

The company, which also has coupon payments totalling more than $255 million due on Dec. 28, has come under pressure from a liquidity crisis that has weighed on the sector and threatens hundreds of projects.

The market is also watching rival Kaisa Group, which has coupon payments totalling over $59 million due on Thursday and Friday. Kaisa has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after Evergrande.

Kaisa, which has missed a payment on a wealth management product, was downgraded by S&P to "CCC-" from "CCC+" with a negative outlook on Thursday, following a similar action by Moody's.

The rating agency said Kaisa's liquidity appears to be depleted, and it expects a default scenario is inevitable within the next six months.

China's property woes have rattled global markets since September despite Beijing's efforts to reassure markets the crisis would not be allowed to spiral out of control.

Regulators and government think tanks have held meetings with developers in the past few weeks, and the market is expecting some easing in credit and housing policies to prevent a hard landing of the sector.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Anshuman Daga and Clare Jim


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 3.04% 2.37 End-of-day quote.-84.09%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. -15.13% 1.01 End-of-day quote.-73.63%
All news about KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
11/10China Evergrande bondholders receive overdue bond coupon payments - source
RE
11/10Kaisa Braces For Two Dollar Bond Coupon Payments This Week
MT
11/10WRAPUP 6-Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 mln payment, some bondholders paid-r..
RE
11/10Evergrande teeters on brink of default
RE
11/10Dollar bounces back ahead of U.S. inflation test
RE
11/10Chinese state firms ask regulators to adjust loan curbs for property deals - Cailianshe
RE
11/09Kaisa Assessing Amount Involved in Wealth Product Default
MT
11/09WRAPUP 5-Evergrande teeters on edge of default as $148 mln payment falls due
RE
11/09Fitch Cuts Kaisa’s Ratings Further on Deteriorating Liquidity
MT
11/09Chinese property bonds dive as contagion kicks in
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 241 M 10 964 M 10 964 M
Net income 2021 6 484 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net Debt 2021 76 932 M 12 008 M 12 008 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,90x
Yield 2021 20,4%
Capitalization 5 824 M 910 M 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 CNY
Average target price 3,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Mai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Risk Officer
Hao Weng Co-President
Hai Ming Li Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Hiu Kwan Kwok Co-President & Executive Director
Jian Xin Wu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-73.63%910
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.20%36 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.49%26 661
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.41%26 546
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%23 502
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%23 435