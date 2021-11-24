Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1638   KYG521321003

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1638)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD

11/24/2021 | 03:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A picture shows the Kaisa Plaza of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd on a hazy day in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plans to propose an extension of one-and-a-half years for its $400 million dollar bond maturing on Dec. 7, financial intelligence provider Redd reported, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

REDD said the plan, which is expected to be released to bondholders as early as this week, might not carry any upfront cash or additional credit enhancement.

Kaisa declined to comment on the report.

Kaisa, which has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group, has missed the coupon payments totalling over $59 million due on Nov. 11 and 12, with 30-day grace periods for both.

Some offshore bondholders who did not receive coupon payments have tapped investment bank Moelis & Co to advise them on the matter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The next dollar bond payment for Kaisa is the $400 million maturity on a 6.5% dollar bond due on Dec. 7.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
03:55aChina developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD
RE
03:53aChinese Estates Shareholders to Vote Dec. 17 on $245 Million Go-Private Bid
MT
11/22Kaisa Plans to Pay Wealth Management Products in Installments
MT
11/22Kaisa's Foreign Bondholders Tap Advisers as Developer Misses Coupon Payments
MT
11/18Chinese Shares Retreat Anew With Modest Losses; Two Debutants Post Strong Gains
MT
11/18Kaisa to Sell Hong Kong Residential Asset For $596 Million Amid Liquidity Crunch
MT
11/17Hong Kong Stocks End Six-Day Rally; NetEase Slides 4%
MT
11/17Fitch Cuts Kaisa on Failure to Pay Interest on Bonds
MT
11/16Kaisa Misses Payment on Bond Coupons Due Last Week
MT
11/16Analysis-China's real estate woes sap property investment products
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 70 241 M 10 994 M 10 994 M
Net income 2021 6 484 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net Debt 2021 76 932 M 12 042 M 12 042 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,90x
Yield 2021 20,4%
Capitalization 5 824 M 909 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 CNY
Average target price 3,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Mai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Risk Officer
Hao Weng Co-President
Hai Ming Li Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Hiu Kwan Kwok Co-President & Executive Director
Jian Xin Wu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-73.63%909
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.30%37 072
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.31%32 300
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.45%31 329
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.98%26 969
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.68%26 206