  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1638   KYG521321003

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1638)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:16 2023-03-14 am EDT
0.3250 HKD   -32.99%
11:06aChina's Zhenro warns of big annual loss as real estate crisis bites
RE
03/09China property firm Kaisa's shares plunge as trade resumes after year-long halt
RE
03/09Shares of China developer Kaisa set to open down 31% after one-year trading halt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

China's Zhenro warns of big annual loss as real estate crisis bites

03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
(Reuters) - Shanghai-based Zhenro Properties Group Ltd on Tuesday warned of a huge loss for fiscal 2022, hurt by a steep decline in demand for new homes amid a crisis in the country's real estate sector.

Cash-strapped Zhenro is expected to post an attributable loss of between 12.5 billion yuan ($1.82 billion) and 13.5 billion yuan for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 809 million yuan recorded a year earlier.

Zhenro is one of several Chinese developers that has missed offshore bond payments and struggled to repay debt in the past year amid slowing sales, with some now scrambling to enter into restructuring agreements with their creditors.

As indicated earlier, the company plans to provide a preliminary proposal on its liability management solutions programme to offshore creditors by March end, it said in a statement.

"The offshore Holistic Liability Management Solutions, if accepted by creditors and implemented, will provide creditors with a higher recovery value than the estimated recovery upon liquidation," it said.

Financial results from several property developers in recent days, including Kaisa Group, have revealed big losses.

($1 = 6.8785 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. -32.99% 0.325 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.32% 6.87322 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
ZHENRO PROPERTIES GROUP LIMITED -8.52% 0.247 Delayed Quote.-38.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 55 770 M 8 143 M 8 143 M
Net income 2020 5 447 M 795 M 795 M
Net Debt 2020 88 942 M 12 987 M 12 987 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,63x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 1 991 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 18 650
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fan Mai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Risk Officer
Hao Weng Co-President
Hai Ming Li Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Hiu Kwan Kwok Co-President & Executive Director
Ting Ting Luo Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%434
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.25%38 579
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.80%31 600
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.80%26 798
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.68%24 680
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.91%22 665