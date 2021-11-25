General Announcement::(1) INSIDE INFORMATION, CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND (2) CONTINUED HALT IN TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

INSIDE INFORMATION - CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

(2) CONTINUED HALT IN TRADING

This announcement is made by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the circular dated 8 October 2021 issued by the Company relating to the conditional payment of an interim dividend to the shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 5 November 2021.

The board of the Company is in the course of reviewing the financial position of the Company. In the circumstances, the board of the Company has resolved that the interim dividend will not be paid.