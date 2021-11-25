Log in
    1638   KYG521321003

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1638)
General Announcement::(1) INSIDE INFORMATION, CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND (2) CONTINUED HALT IN TRADING

11/25/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

  1. INSIDE INFORMATION - CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

(2) CONTINUED HALT IN TRADING

This announcement is made by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CESSATION OF PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the circular dated 8 October 2021 issued by the Company relating to the conditional payment of an interim dividend to the shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 5 November 2021.

The board of the Company is in the course of reviewing the financial position of the Company. In the circumstances, the board of the Company has resolved that the interim dividend will not be paid.

CONTINUED HALT IN TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2021. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted until further notice.

By order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 November 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Mai Fan, Mr. Li Haiming and Mr. Kwok Hiu Kwan; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong, and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

Disclaimer

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 70 241 M 10 998 M 10 998 M
Net income 2021 6 484 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net Debt 2021 76 932 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,90x
Yield 2021 20,4%
Capitalization 5 824 M 909 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,83 CNY
Average target price 3,40 CNY
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fan Mai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Risk Officer
Hao Weng Co-President
Hai Ming Li Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Hiu Kwan Kwok Co-President & Executive Director
Jian Xin Wu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-73.63%909
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.05%37 142
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.31%32 280
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.56%31 271
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.03%27 251
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.63%26 414