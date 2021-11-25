Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1638   KYG521321003

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

(1638)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::INSIDE INFORMATION RESUMPTION OF TRADING

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

FURTHER INFORMATION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 November 2021.

Wealth products issued for and on behalf of certain members of the Group and its associates in the principal amount of approximately RMB1,493.4 million have become due in October and November 2021. As at the date of this announcement, repayment measures have been implemented for the principal amount of approximately RMB1,096.8 million of the wealth products. The measures consist of redemption of 10% of the principal amount and interest commencing on the 20th day of the month that the relevant principal amount becomes due and further redemption of 10% of the principal amount and interest every three months from the due date; and a deferred interest of 4.35% based on the outstanding principal amount will be paid to the holders. As to the remainder principal amount of approximately RMB396.6 million, the issuers of the relevant products are in the process of negotiating the repayment measures with the relevant holders.

In order to improve the Group's liquidity, the Group is considering measures including speeding up the disposal of real estate projects and high-quality assets.

GRACE PERIOD FOR U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED PUBLIC NOTES

The Group has a 30-day grace period to pay interest after the interest becomes due under its U.S. dollar-denominated notes that were sold under public offer. The grace periods for the interest payments of US$58,501,287 and US$29,875,000 that have become due in November 2021 under its U.S. dollar-denominated public notes will not expire until 11 December 2021 and 12 December 2021, respectively. Except as disclosed above, there is no other interest payment under its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes that has become due. As at the date of this announcement, none of the Company's outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes has matured. The Company is considering measures (including launching an exchange offer) for its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes in the principal amount of US400 million which will become due on 7 December 2021.

REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS UNDER FINANCE AGREEMENTS

As at the date of this announcement, certain members of the Group did not meet the repayment obligations under their finance agreements including bank loans and certain other borrowings. The Company is in the process of assessing the repayment obligations of the Group with the objective of formulating an overall plan taking into account the interests of all its stakeholders, to address the liquidity issue faced by the Group.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2021. Application has been made by the Company for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 November 2021.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to update the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors on any significant development regarding the Group as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 November 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Mai Fan, Mr. Li Haiming and Mr. Kwok Hiu Kwan; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong, and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 70 241 M 10 998 M 10 998 M
Net income 2021 6 484 M 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net Debt 2021 76 932 M 12 046 M 12 046 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,90x
Yield 2021 20,4%
Capitalization 5 824 M 909 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 60,8%
Managers and Directors
Fan Mai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Risk Officer
Hao Weng Co-President
Hai Ming Li Co-President, COO & Executive Director
Hiu Kwan Kwok Co-President & Executive Director
Jian Xin Wu Co-Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-73.63%909
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.05%37 142
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.31%32 280
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.56%31 271
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.03%27 251
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.63%26 414