General Announcement::INSIDE INFORMATION RESUMPTION OF TRADING

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 November 2021.

Wealth products issued for and on behalf of certain members of the Group and its associates in the principal amount of approximately RMB1,493.4 million have become due in October and November 2021. As at the date of this announcement, repayment measures have been implemented for the principal amount of approximately RMB1,096.8 million of the wealth products. The measures consist of redemption of 10% of the principal amount and interest commencing on the 20th day of the month that the relevant principal amount becomes due and further redemption of 10% of the principal amount and interest every three months from the due date; and a deferred interest of 4.35% based on the outstanding principal amount will be paid to the holders. As to the remainder principal amount of approximately RMB396.6 million, the issuers of the relevant products are in the process of negotiating the repayment measures with the relevant holders.

In order to improve the Group's liquidity, the Group is considering measures including speeding up the disposal of real estate projects and high-quality assets.