General Announcement::INSIDE INFORMATION RESUMPTION OF TRADING

GRACE PERIOD FOR U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED PUBLIC NOTES
The Group has a 30-day grace period to pay interest after the interest becomes due under its U.S. dollar-denominated notes that were sold under public offer. The grace periods for the interest payments of US$58,501,287 and US$29,875,000 that have become due in November 2021 under its U.S. dollar-denominated public notes will not expire until 11 December 2021 and 12 December 2021, respectively. Except as disclosed above, there is no other interest payment under its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes that has become due. As at the date of this announcement, none of the Company's outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes has matured. The Company is considering measures (including launching an exchange offer) for its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated public notes in the principal amount of US400 million which will become due on 7 December 2021.
REPAYMENT OBLIGATIONS UNDER FINANCE AGREEMENTS
As at the date of this announcement, certain members of the Group did not meet the repayment obligations under their finance agreements including bank loans and certain other borrowings. The Company is in the process of assessing the repayment obligations of the Group with the objective of formulating an overall plan taking into account the interests of all its stakeholders, to address the liquidity issue faced by the Group.
RESUMPTION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 5 November 2021. Application has been made by the Company for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 November 2021.
The Company will make further announcement(s) to update the shareholders of the Company and the potential investors on any significant development regarding the Group as and when appropriate.
