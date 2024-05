HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Monday adjourned a hearing into a petition seeking the liquidation of Kaisa Group until June 24, giving a breather to the embattled Chinese developer amid Beijing's efforts to revive the crisis-hit property sector.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa has been working on an offshore debt restructuring for two years after defaulting on $12 billion in offshore debt in late 2021. (Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Hogue)