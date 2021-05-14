Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2168   KYG522441032

KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2168)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaisa Prosperity : RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES PROPOSED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OUT OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/14/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited 佳兆業美好集團有限公司, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

佳兆業美好集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2168)

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES

PROPOSED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

OUT OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular.

Whether you are able to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in person or not, please complete the form of proxy enclosed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible, and in any event no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) thereof should you so wish.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please see Page 8 of this document for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Annual General Meeting, including:

  • compulsory body temperature checks and health declarations
  • wearing of a surgical face mask by each attendee
  • no distribution of corporate gift or refreshment

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine measures may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the meeting as an alternative to attending the meeting in person.

13 May 2021

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . .

8

APPENDIX I - RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE BUY-BACK

MANDATE . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the

context indicates otherwise:

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18

Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday,

16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m., or any adjournment thereof;

"Articles"

the articles of association of the Company as amended

from time to time;

"Audit Committee"

the audit committee of the Company;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Buy-back Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the

Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the

number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing

of the resolution in relation thereto;

"close associate(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules;

"Companies Law"

the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as

consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands (as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from

time to time);

"Company"

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited (佳兆業美好集團有

限公司), an exempted company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability, and the Shares

of which are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange;

"core connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing

Rules;

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company;

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong

Kong;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China;

"Issue Mandate"

the general mandate to allot and issue new Shares not

exceeding 20% of the number of the issued Shares as

at the date of passing of the resolution in relation

thereto;

"Kaisa Holdings"

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (佳兆業集團控股有限公司)

(stock code: 1638), an exempted company with

limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands

and the shares of which are listed on the Main Board

of the Stock Exchange;

"Kaisa Group"

Kaisa Holdings and its subsidiaries;

"Latest Practicable Date"

10 May 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information contained in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange;

"Memorandum"

the memorandum of association of the Company as

amended from time to time;

"Nomination Committee"

the nomination committee of the Company;

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China, except where the

context otherwise requires and only for the purpose of

this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Special

Administrative Region of Macau and Taiwan;

"Remuneration Committee"

the remuneration committee of the Company;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended from time to

time;

"Share Options"

share options granted under the Share Option

Scheme;

"Share Premium Account"

the share premium account of the Company;

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Shareholder(s)"

the holder(s) of the Share(s);

"Shares"

the ordinary shares of the Company of par value

HK$0.01 each;

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

"Takeovers Code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers; and

"%"

per cent.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:47aKAISA PROSPERITY  : Re-election of directors, general mandates to issue and buy ..
PU
03/19KAISA PROSPERITY  : Boosts Final Dividend as 2020 Profit Surges 35%
MT
03/05KAISA PROSPERITY  : Expects Higher Profit in 2020; Shares Soar 6%
MT
01/18KAISA PROSPERITY  : Shares Soar 4% after Controlling Shareholder Boosts Holding
MT
2020KAISA PROSPERITY  : Acquires 60% Stake in Chinese Peer for Nearly $17 Million
MT
2020KAISA PROSPERITY  : Names New Vice Chairwoman
MT
2020KAISA PROSPERITY  : Supplemental announcement to the 2019 annual report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 693 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 205 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net cash 2020 1 212 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 3 032 M 470 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 564
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,51 CNY
Last Close Price 18,89 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 56,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chuan Qiang Liao Chairman & President
Xue Zhong Yi General Manager-Financial Management Department
Bin Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiu Min Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Bai Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED19.11%451
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.98%56 126
CBRE GROUP, INC.37.72%28 417
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-20.38%26 601
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED38.70%17 256
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED34.35%10 227