Kaisa Prosperity : RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES PROPOSED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OUT OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited 佳兆業美好集團有限公司, you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KAISA PROSPERITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

佳兆業美好集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2168)

RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND BUY BACK SHARES

PROPOSED PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND

OUT OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held at Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. is set out on pages 15 to 18 of this circular. A form of proxy for use by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this circular.

Whether you are able to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in person or not, please complete the form of proxy enclosed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the completed form of proxy to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible, and in any event no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) thereof should you so wish.

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please see Page 8 of this document for measures being taken to try to prevent and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Annual General Meeting, including:

compulsory body temperature checks and health declarations

wearing of a surgical face mask by each attendee

no distribution of corporate gift or refreshment

Any person who does not comply with the precautionary measures or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine measures may be denied entry into the meeting venue. The Company reminds Shareholders that they may appoint the chairman of the meeting as their proxy to vote on the relevant resolution(s) at the meeting as an alternative to attending the meeting in person.