    KALU   US4830077040

KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION

(KALU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
67.24 USD   -0.71%
Kaiser Aluminum Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.77 a Share, Payable Nov. 15 to Shareholders as of Oct. 25
MT
04:31pKaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
04:31pKaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2022.

Company Description
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added plate, sheet, coil, extrusions, rod, bar, tube and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation and service that have been key components of its culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company’s stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

Available Information
For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.kaiseraluminum.com. The web site includes a section for investor relations under which the Company provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its financial performance, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor events, and earnings and other press releases. In addition, all Company filings submitted to the SEC are available through a link to the section of the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov which includes: Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Proxy Statements for the Company’s annual stockholders’ meetings and other information statements as filed with the SEC. In addition, the Company provides a webcast of its quarterly earnings calls and certain events in which management participates or hosts with members of the investment community.

This press release contains statements based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied. These factors include: (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the global outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and governmental and other actions taken in response, cyclicality, supply chain disruptions, and conditions that impact demand drivers in the aerospace/high strength, automotive, general engineering, aluminum packaging and other end markets the Company serves; (b) the impact of the Company's future earnings, cash flows, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors on its financial strength, flexibility, ability to pay or increase future dividends and any decision by the Company's board of directors in that regard; and (c) other risk factors summarized in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. All information in this release is as of the date of the release. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Investor Relations and Public Relations Contact:
Melinda C. Ellsworth
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
(949) 614-1757


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 364 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 161x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 1 074 M 1 074 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 015
Free-Float 69,1%
Managers and Directors
Keith A. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal E. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack A. Hockema Executive Chairman
Ray Parkinson Senior Vice President-Advanced Engineering
John Malcolm Donnan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION-27.91%1 074
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-20.41%7 788
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-27.51%7 257
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-55.89%6 445
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-30.79%5 145
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-14.77%4 612