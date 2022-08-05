Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KALU   US4830077040

KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION

(KALU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
72.61 USD   +3.39%
04:32pKAISER ALUMINUM : July 2022 Business Update
PU
08/02Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference
GL
08/02Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaiser Aluminum : July 2022 Business Update

08/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUSINESS UPDATE

JULY 2022

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this presentation includes statements based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include statements regarding the company's anticipated financial and operating performance, relate to future events and expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to (i) effectiveness of management's strategies and decisions, including strategic investments, countermeasures to address operational and supply chain challenges and the execution of those strategies, (ii) the successful integration of the acquired operations and technologies, and (iii) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of extraordinary external events, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, and their collateral consequences. The company cautions that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual events may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For a summary of specific risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. All information in this presentation is as of the date of the presentation. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations except as may be required by law.

2

NON-RUN-RATE ITEMS

Non-run-rate items to us are items that, while they may recur from period to period, (1) are particularly material to results, (2) impact costs as a result of external market factors and (3) may not recur in future periods if the same level of underlying performance were to occur. These are part of our business and operating environment but are worthy of being highlighted for the benefit of the users of our financial statements.

Further, presentations including such terms as net income, operating income, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") "before non-run-rate", "after adjustments" or "adjusted", are not intended to be (and should not be relied on) in lieu of the comparable caption under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to which it is reconciled. Such presentations are solely intended to provide greater clarity of the impact of certain material items on the GAAP measure and are not intended to imply such items should be excluded.

3

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This information contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying tables.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are value added revenue, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income excluding non-run-rate items, adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share, excluding non-run-rate items and ratios related thereto. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends and believes this information to also be useful for investors. Reconciliations of certain forward looking non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are not provided because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or provided without unreasonable effort.

4

COMPANY OVERVIEW

  • LEADING NORTH AMERICAN PRODUCER OF HIGHLY-ENGINEERED ALUMINUM MILL PRODUCTS
  • DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO FOCUSED ON END-MARKETS WITH STRONG SECULAR GROWTH TRENDS
  • INTEGRAL "PASS-THROUGH" BUSINESS MODEL TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF METAL PRICE
  • LONG-STANDINGRELATIONSHIPS WITH BLUE-CHIP CUSTOMERS
  • DISCIPLINED MANAGEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AND DEBT LEVERAGE
  • STRONG OPERATING LEVERAGE AND MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY

$1.3 BILLION

$3.5 BILLION

$0.2 BILLION

3.9%

$0.8 BILLION

4.2x

MARKET

REVENUE2

EBITDA2,3

DIVIDEND

LIQUIDITY4

NET DEBT5 / EBITDA

CAPITALIZATION1

YIELD1

  1. As of June 30, 2022
  2. Last Twelve Months ended June 30, 2022
  3. EBITDA = Consolidated Net Income before Interest, Other Income (Expense), Income tax and non-run-rate items plus Depreciation and Amortization, refer to slide 47
  4. Liquidity = Cash and cash equivalents and borrowing availability under the Revolving Credit Facility net of Letters of Credit as of June 30, 2022
  5. Net Debt = Total Debt less Cash as of June 30, 2022, refer to slide 48.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
04:32pKAISER ALUMINUM : July 2022 Business Update
PU
08/02Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference
GL
08/02Kaiser Aluminum Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Industrial Conference
GL
07/28KAISER ALUMINUM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/27Benchmark Lowers Kaiser Aluminum's Price Target to $105 From $120, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Result..
AQ
07/25Kaiser Aluminum Swings to Q2 Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
07/25KAISER ALUMINUM : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
07/25KAISER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 450 M - -
Net income 2022 -6,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 167x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 1 114 M 1 114 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 015
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 70,23 $
Average target price 94,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith A. Harvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal E. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jack A. Hockema Executive Chairman
Ray Parkinson Senior Vice President-Advanced Engineering
John Malcolm Donnan Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KAISER ALUMINUM CORPORATION-25.24%1 114
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED-5.71%9 227
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD-14.36%9 172
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-26.75%6 109
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-58.81%6 019
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.-15.94%4 825