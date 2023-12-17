Kaiser Reef Limited announced the appointment of Brad Valiukas to the Board of Kaiser as a part time Executive Director effective immediately. Brad is a highly experienced mining engineer with 25 years of operational, management and executive experience, covering underground and open pit operations across multiple commodities around Australia and internationally. He has held corporate and management roles at Northern Star Resources Limited, Focus Minerals Ltd. and Mincor Resources NL.

He has extensive underground experience, including narrow vein gold and airleg operations, with multiple mine start-ups and rectifications completed. Brad is currently the Managing Director of WA gold exploration company Aurumin Limited.