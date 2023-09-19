Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 3.23 million compared to USD 3.88 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 3.58 million compared to USD 3.85 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 1.8 million compared to USD 3.86 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.09 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 8.72 million compared to USD 9.85 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 9.13 million compared to USD 9.75 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 8.76 million compared to USD 11.65 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.34 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.16 compared to USD 0.34 a year ago.
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
September 19, 2023 at 05:04 pm EDT
