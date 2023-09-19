Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. is focused on growing and incubating products into brands. The Company focuses on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), also known as e-cigarettes. Its products include BIDI Stick, which is a disposable, tamper resistant ENDS product made with medical-grade components and delivers vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. BIDI Stick comes in a variety of flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. The Company does not manufacture any of the products it resells. It seeks to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products, including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol products. Its patent portfolio consists of approximately 12 existing and 46 pending with technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. Its wholly owned subsidiary is Kaival Labs, Inc.