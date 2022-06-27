Log in
    KAVL   US4831042043

KAIVAL BRANDS INNOVATIONS GROUP, INC.

(KAVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-27 pm EDT
1.590 USD   -7.56%
05:35pKAIVAL BRANDS INNOVATIONS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:28aKaival Brands Says CEO Patel to Become Chief Science and Regulatory Officer; COO Mosser to Add President Role
MT
08:15aKAIVAL BRANDS INNOVATIONS : COO Eric Mosser will take helm of U.S. distributor for Bidi Vapor products; Niraj Patel to remain on Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
Kaival Brands Innovations : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/27/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Brooks Roger
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. [KAVL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
4460 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
GRANT FL 32949
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Brooks Roger
4460 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY

GRANT, FL32949 		X

Signatures
/s/ Eric Mosser, as attorney-in-fact 2022-06-27
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The Company discovered that it inadvertently granted stock options to the reporting person in excess of the annual award limits for non-employee directors set forth in the Company's 2020 Stock and Incentive Compensation Plan. Accordingly, the Company and the reporting person agreed to cancel stock options that were granted in excess of such annual award limit.
(2) The shares underlying the stock option vested completely on the grant date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
