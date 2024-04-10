Kaixin Auto Holdings, formerly CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp, is a holding company that primarily sells used vehicles and related products and services. The Company also offers third-party financing and value-added services including extended warranties and insurance. The Company sells premium used cars via online and offline sales channels, which include brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover and Porsche. It displays vehicles at its brick-and-mortar showrooms as well as on its Kaixin Auto mobile apps and website. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the China market.