Kaixin Auto : Issuance of ordinary shares and consummation of the Haitaoche Merger (Form 6-K)

06/30/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Issuance of ordinary shares and consummation of the Haitaoche Merger

On June 25, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings ('Kaixin' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: KXIN) issued (the 'Issuance') an aggregate of 74,035,502 ordinary shares through private placement to several former shareholders of Haitaoche Limited ('Haitaoche') in exchange of 100% of the share capital of Haitaoche, pursuant to the share purchase agreement (the 'Share Purchase Agreement') entered into on January 4, 2021. A copy of the Share Purchase Agreement was included as Exhibit 99.2 to the report on Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 6, 2021.

Following the Issuance, Haitaoche became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. As of June 28, 2021, the Company had a total of 143,460,495 outstanding ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements. Kaixin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kaixin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the social networking site market in China; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; our expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of our relationships with used auto dealerships; our plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in our industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kaixin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Auto Holdings

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kaixin.com

SOURCE: Kaixin Auto Holdings

Disclaimer

Kaixin Auto Holdings published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 11:04:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,30 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -45,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Kaixin Auto Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Jun Lin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Yang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Ma Chief Technology Officer
Lin Cong Independent Director
Deqiang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS-38.61%157
COPART, INC.4.76%31 531
CARVANA CO.25.96%24 305
CARMAX, INC.38.31%20 741
IAA, INC.-17.27%7 371
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-4.57%2 273