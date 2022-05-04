Log in
    KZD   CA48311A2092

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC.

(KZD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/28 10:59:19 am EDT
0.3500 CAD   +2.94%
07:11aKAIZEN DISCOVERY : Consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2022
PU
03/11Typhoon Survey is Underway at Kaizen Discovery's 100%-owned Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru
AQ
03/11KAIZEN DISCOVERY : Consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaizen Discovery : Consolidated financial statements as at March 31, 2022

05/04/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Table of contents

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position ......................................................................... 1

Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss ..................................................... 2

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity (deficit) .................................... 3

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows .................................................................................. 4

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements ................................................................. 5-12

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

4,605

5,911

138

59

97

57

512

397

5,352

6,424

39

26

44

44

56

59

3,133

3,182

8,624

9,735

650

327

597

586

1,247

913

413

971

1,660

1,884

62,916

62,916

4,423

4,103

452

452

1,291

1,291

(782)

(744)

(61,336)

(60,167)

6,964

7,851

8,624

9,735

Description of business and going concern (Note 1)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on May 3, 2022:

/s/ Terry Krepiakevich

/s/ Eric Finlayson

Terry Krepiakevich, Director

Eric Finlayson, Director

Page | 1

Notes

Assets Current assets

Cash

Short-term financial assets

Receivables

Prepaid expenses and deposits

$

10

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Financial assets

Other assets

Property, plant and equipment

Mineral properties

3

Total assets

$

Liabilities Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

Provision

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Non-current provision Total liabilities

4

$

Shareholders' equity

Share capital 5

Share-based payment reserve 8 Other reserves

Share purchase warrants 5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Accumulated deficit

$

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ $

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31,

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Total other comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:

Loss before income taxes Income taxes

Net loss for the period

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss:

2022

2021

(940)

(365)

(752)

(271)

(1,692)

(636)

10

1

(52)

103

(11)

(141)

(3)

(1)

579

610

(1,169)

(64)

-

-

(1,169)

(64)

13

11

(51)

(31)

(38)

(20)

(1,207)

(84)

(0.02)

(0.00)

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding

65,828,426

34,355,482

Page | 2

Notes

Operating expenses

Exploration expenses 6

Administrative expenses 7

Loss from operations

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

(Loss) gain on foreign exchange Interest expense

Depreciation expense

Other income

Change in fair value of marketable securities

Currency translation adjustment

$

4

$

$ $ $

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)

Number of shares

AccumulatedShare capital

Share-based payment reserve

Other reserves

Share other purchase comprehensive warrants lossAccumulated deficit

TotalBalance at January 1, 2021

Net loss for the period

34,355,482 $

48,576 $ - - -3,839 - - 92

$

452 $ - - -

891 $ - - -(740) $ -(55,878) (2,860)

- - - 34,355,482

(64) (64)

Other comprehensive loss Share-based payments Balance at March 31, 2021

(20) - (20)

- - 92

$

48,576

$

3,931

$

452

$

891

$

(760) $

(55,942) $

(2,852)

Other comprehensive loss Share-based payments

Net loss for the period

Balance at January 1, 2022

65,828,426 $ - - -62,916 $ - - -4,103 - - 320

$

452 $ - - -1,291 $ - - -(744) $ -(60,167) $

7,851

(1,169) (1,169)

(38) - (38)

- - 320

Balance at March 31, 2022

65,828,426

$

62,916

$

4,423

$

452

$

1,291

$

(782) $

(61,336) $

6,964

The number of common shares outstanding and per share amounts have been updated retrospectively to reflect the consolidation of the Company's common shares on a ratio of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation shares ("Consolidation") which became effective on December 9, 2021.

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kaizen Discovery Inc. published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 11:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
