Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Table of contents
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
1
Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss
2
Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
3
Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows
4
Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
5-12
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
593
$
867
Short-term financial assets
6
139
Receivables
30
15
Prepaid expenses and deposits
12
285
282
Total current assets
914
1,303
Non-current assets
Other assets
44
44
Property, plant and equipment
55
63
Mineral properties
3
3,336
3,419
Total assets
$
4,349
$
4,829
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12
$
447
$
207
Provision
57
57
Promissory note
4
1,002
-
Total current liabilities
1,506
264
Non-current liabilities
Non-current provision
5
-
467
Total liabilities
$
1,506
$
731
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6
$
62,980
$
62,916
Share-based payment reserve
10
4,772
4,696
Other reserves
452
452
Share purchase warrants
6
1,291
1,291
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(596)
(519)
Accumulated deficit
(66,056)
(64,738)
Total shareholders' equity
$
2,843
$
4,098
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,349
$
4,829
Description of business and going concern (Note 1)
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on August 3, 2023:
/s/ Terry Krepiakevich Terry Krepiakevich, Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 1
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses
Exploration expenses
8
$
(800)
$
(2,001)
$
(1,047)
$
(2,941)
Administrative expenses
9
(836)
(402)
(1,224)
(1,154)
Loss from operations
(1,636)
(2,403)
(2,271)
(4,095)
Other income (expenses)
Interest income
5
14
13
24
Loss on foreign exchange
(15)
(14)
(18)
(67)
Interest expense
(2)
(2)
(2)
(13)
Depreciation expense
(3)
(3)
(7)
(6)
Other (expense) income
5, 7
-
(7)
967
572
Loss before income taxes
(1,651)
(2,415)
(1,318)
(3,585)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net loss for the period
$
(1,651)
$
(2,415)
$
(1,318)
$
(3,585)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss:
Change in fair value of marketable securities
-
(8)
-
5
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:
Currency translation adjustment
(73)
97
(77)
46
Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
$
(73)
$
89
$
(77)
$
51
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,724)
$
(2,326)
$
(1,395)
$
(3,534)
Loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding
65,942,992
65,828,426
65,919,572
65,828,426
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 2
Kaizen Discovery Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited)
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)
Accumulated
Share-based
Share
other
Notes
Number of
Share
payment
Other
purchase
comprehensive
Accumulated
shares
capital
reserve
reserves
warrants
(loss) income
deficit
Total
Balance at January 1, 2022
65,828,426
$
62,916
$
4,103
$
452
$
1,291
$
(744)
$
(60,167)
$
7,851
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,585)
(3,585)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
51
-
51
Share-based payments
-
-
436
-
-
-
-
436
Balance at June 30, 2022
65,828,426
$
62,916
$
4,539
$
452
$
1,291
$
(693)
$
(63,752)
$
4,753
Balance at January 1, 2023
65,828,426
$
62,916
$
4,696
$
452
$
1,291
$
(519)
$
(64,738)
$
4,098
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,318)
(1,318)
Settlement of restricted share units
10
114,566
64
(67)
-
-
-
-
(3)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
-
(77)
-
(77)
Share-based payments
-
-
143
-
-
-
-
143
Balance at June 30, 2023
65,942,992
$
62,980
$
4,772
$
452
$
1,291
$
(596)
$
(66,056)
$
2,843
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Page | 3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kaizen Discovery Inc. published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 13:36:25 UTC.