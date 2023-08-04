Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements of

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Table of contents

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

1

Condensed interim consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss

2

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

3

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows

4

Notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5-12

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

593

$

867

Short-term financial assets

6

139

Receivables

30

15

Prepaid expenses and deposits

12

285

282

Total current assets

914

1,303

Non-current assets

Other assets

44

44

Property, plant and equipment

55

63

Mineral properties

3

3,336

3,419

Total assets

$

4,349

$

4,829

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12

$

447

$

207

Provision

57

57

Promissory note

4

1,002

-

Total current liabilities

1,506

264

Non-current liabilities

Non-current provision

5

-

467

Total liabilities

$

1,506

$

731

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6

$

62,980

$

62,916

Share-based payment reserve

10

4,772

4,696

Other reserves

452

452

Share purchase warrants

6

1,291

1,291

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(596)

(519)

Accumulated deficit

(66,056)

(64,738)

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,843

$

4,098

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,349

$

4,829

Description of business and going concern (Note 1)

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board on August 3, 2023:

/s/ Terry Krepiakevich Terry Krepiakevich, Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating expenses

Exploration expenses

8

$

(800)

$

(2,001)

$

(1,047)

$

(2,941)

Administrative expenses

9

(836)

(402)

(1,224)

(1,154)

Loss from operations

(1,636)

(2,403)

(2,271)

(4,095)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

5

14

13

24

Loss on foreign exchange

(15)

(14)

(18)

(67)

Interest expense

(2)

(2)

(2)

(13)

Depreciation expense

(3)

(3)

(7)

(6)

Other (expense) income

5, 7

-

(7)

967

572

Loss before income taxes

(1,651)

(2,415)

(1,318)

(3,585)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

$

(1,651)

$

(2,415)

$

(1,318)

$

(3,585)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to loss:

Change in fair value of marketable securities

-

(8)

-

5

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss:

Currency translation adjustment

(73)

97

(77)

46

Total other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

$

(73)

$

89

$

(77)

$

51

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,724)

$

(2,326)

$

(1,395)

$

(3,534)

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding

65,942,992

65,828,426

65,919,572

65,828,426

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share amounts)

Accumulated

Share-based

Share

other

Notes

Number of

Share

payment

Other

purchase

comprehensive

Accumulated

shares

capital

reserve

reserves

warrants

(loss) income

deficit

Total

Balance at January 1, 2022

65,828,426

$

62,916

$

4,103

$

452

$

1,291

$

(744)

$

(60,167)

$

7,851

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,585)

(3,585)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

51

-

51

Share-based payments

-

-

436

-

-

-

-

436

Balance at June 30, 2022

65,828,426

$

62,916

$

4,539

$

452

$

1,291

$

(693)

$

(63,752)

$

4,753

Balance at January 1, 2023

65,828,426

$

62,916

$

4,696

$

452

$

1,291

$

(519)

$

(64,738)

$

4,098

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,318)

(1,318)

Settlement of restricted share units

10

114,566

64

(67)

-

-

-

-

(3)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(77)

-

(77)

Share-based payments

-

-

143

-

-

-

-

143

Balance at June 30, 2023

65,942,992

$

62,980

$

4,772

$

452

$

1,291

$

(596)

$

(66,056)

$

2,843

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

