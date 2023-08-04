For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)

Kaizen Discovery Inc.

June 30, December 31, Notes 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash $ 593 $ 867 Short-term financial assets 6 139 Receivables 30 15 Prepaid expenses and deposits 12 285 282 Total current assets 914 1,303 Non-current assets Other assets 44 44 Property, plant and equipment 55 63 Mineral properties 3 3,336 3,419 Total assets $ 4,349 $ 4,829 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12 $ 447 $ 207 Provision 57 57 Promissory note 4 1,002 - Total current liabilities 1,506 264 Non-current liabilities Non-current provision 5 - 467 Total liabilities $ 1,506 $ 731 Shareholders' equity Share capital 6 $ 62,980 $ 62,916 Share-based payment reserve 10 4,772 4,696 Other reserves 452 452 Share purchase warrants 6 1,291 1,291 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (596) (519) Accumulated deficit (66,056) (64,738) Total shareholders' equity $ 2,843 $ 4,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,349 $ 4,829

