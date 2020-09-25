Log in
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC.

(KZD)
Kaizen Discovery : announces voting results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

09/25/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
September 25, 2020

Kaizen Discovery announces voting results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, CANADA - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD; otherwise 'Kaizen' or 'the Company') announces today that at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on September 25, 2020, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 7, 2020 were elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at three (3) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes
For 		% Votes Withheld %
David Boehm 238,118,805 99.74% 615,464 0.26%
Eric Finlayson 230,125,985 96.39% 8,608,284 3.61%
Terry Krepiakevich 230,121,305 96.39% 8,612,964 3.61%

In addition, Kaizen reports that shareholders voted in favour of the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also re-approved the Company's existing stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated August 7, 2020.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY
Eric Finlayson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Information contact

Evan Young +1-604-689-8765

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

Kaizen Discovery Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 21:14:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,76 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net Debt 2019 0,39 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,7 M 9,46 M 9,47 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,8%
Income Statement Evolution
