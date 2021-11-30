Log in
    KGI   AU000000KGI2

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(KGI)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 08/23
1.08 AUD   +5.88%
Kaizen Global Investments : AGM presentation and results of resolutions

11/30/2021 | 05:41pm EST
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOVEMBER 2021

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation is issued by Kaizen Global Investments Ltd (ACN: 602 033 670) and Kaizen Capital Pty Ltd (ACN: 137 114 160) as Manager. The Company and the Manager have used best endeavours to ensure that the information in this presentation is accurate. However, its accuracy, reliability, or completeness is not assured. To the maximum extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor the Manager accepts any liability for any error or omission or for any loss or damage suffered as a result of others relying and acting on the contents of this presentation.

All intellectual property rights in this document are owned by the Company and the Manager. Its contents may not be copied, reproduced or otherwise included in any other document, or distributed to a third party, without the prior express consent of the Company or the Manager. This presentation does not constitute an offer of interest in the Company. You should not rely on this presentation if or when deciding whether or not to invest in the Company. This document must not be circulated and is confidential in nature. By accepting this document you agree to comply with such confidentiality.

This presentation has been prepared without taking into account your personal financial objectives or needs. An investment in the Company carries potential risks and fees which are described in other relevant documentation. Before deciding whether to invest in the Company, an investor should seek independent advice which relates to their specific investment and financial requirements.

This presentation is for general information purposes only. Neither the Company, nor the Manager, nor any other person guarantees the investment performance, earnings, or return of capital invested in the Company. The information contained in this document is current as at 28 November 2021 and is subject to change without notice.

Past performance of the Manager is no indication of future performance. Assumptions and estimates used may prove to be inaccurate. The Company assumes no responsibility to correct any inaccuracies. Changes in circumstances may occur at any time and may impact the accuracy of the information contained in this presentation.

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

AGM Agenda

  1. Chairman's welcome and address
  2. Results
  3. Investment outlook
  4. Portfolio and investment process
  5. Resolutions

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Name

Position

Independence

Prior experience

Simon Winfield

Executive Chairman

Not independent

Credit Suisse, Bank of

MBA

America Merrill Lynch

Connor Grindlay

Managing Director

Not independent

Credit Suisse, Lazard,

MEng (Hons)

Trafelet, Millennium Capital

Partners, Caledonia

Investments.

Andre Edmunds

Non-executive Director

Independent

AMP General insurance, CSC

BEng (Hons)

Australia, Deloitte UK,

Barclays, Toyota,

Volkswagen, Cazenove

Capital, Orange Sweden,

Hutchinson 3G, VirginMedia,

Optus, Telstra, Downer,

Foxtel, News Ltd and

Transport for NSW.

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021

30 June 2021

Pre Tax (loss) dollars

924,443

Basic profit per share (cents per share)

29.86

Net tangible backing per share post tax (cents per share)

1.2514

Recent Net tangible backing per share (cents per share)

  • 31 October 2021 (unaudited) 1.1076 (pre tax, cents per share)
  • 125.14 (post tax cents per share) June 30 2021 (+31.3% year on year)
  • 13.39% decrease in post tax NTA since June 30 2020 (to October 31 NTA*).

Dividends

  • Board will consider dividends in FY 2022 if profit and franking balances allow this, but also assess capital allocation options with share buybacks.

* June 30 post tax NTA $1.2514 (audited) October 31 post tax NTA $1.0838

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Kaizen Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
