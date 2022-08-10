Kaizen Global Investments : Details of recent capital raising

10 August 2022

Completion of Capital Raising - Share issue at $1.15 per ordinary share August 2022

Issue summary:

The Company offered 330,000 shares at $1.15 to raise, up to, a potential $380,000. This was pre- approved at AGM on the 30th November 2021. The closing date of the offer was 2 August 2022.

Results:

330,000 shares were taken up for a value of $380,000. The total number of shares in issue, as at the 10 August 2022 will be 3,833,067.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support. We will continue to work diligently on growing the value, per share, of Kaizen Global Investments.

Simon Winfield

Chairman

