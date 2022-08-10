Log in
    KGI   AU000000KGI2

KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(KGI)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2021-12-30
1.140 AUD   -.--%
04:16aKAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Details of recent capital raising
PU
04:16aKAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Application for quotation of additional securities
PU
07/19KAIZEN GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Details of share issue approved at AGM
PU
Kaizen Global Investments : Details of recent capital raising

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
10 August 2022

Completion of Capital Raising - Share issue at $1.15 per ordinary share August 2022

Issue summary:

The Company offered 330,000 shares at $1.15 to raise, up to, a potential $380,000. This was pre- approved at AGM on the 30th November 2021. The closing date of the offer was 2 August 2022.

Results:

330,000 shares were taken up for a value of $380,000. The total number of shares in issue, as at the 10 August 2022 will be 3,833,067.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support. We will continue to work diligently on growing the value, per share, of Kaizen Global Investments.

Simon Winfield

Chairman

Kaizen Global Investments LTD, Suite 115, 377 Kent Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000

