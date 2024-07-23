More about the company
KAJI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of compressors and textile machinery. The Company operates in two business segments. The Compressors segment manufactures and sells wind and hydraulic machinery, such as air and gas compressors, as well as industrial machinery, other machinery and castings for equipment parts. This segment is also engaged in the compression, filling and sale of air and gas, the installation work of machinery and equipment, the construction of electrical works, as well as the contract scaffolding, civil engineering and pipe works. The Textile Machinery segment is involved in the manufacture, sale and installation of textile machinery, such as twisting machines.