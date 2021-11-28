KAJIMA : Integrated Report 2021

Kajima's Corporate Philosophy

As a group of individuals working together as one, we pursue creative progress and development founded on both rational, scientific principles and a humanitarian outlook, through which we strive to continually advance our business operations and contribute to society.

Ever since its establishment in 1840, Kajima has continued to contribute to the development of industry and the economy through its construction business, working to build a society where people can live safely, securely and comfortably. We have met challenges, evolved and developed throughout our history.

The cornerstone of Kajima's success is the aggressive, enterprising spirit embodied in its management and employees, who continue to take on challenges in new business fields as industry frontrunners. Kajima is committed to progress and development, and has always been keenly aware of contemporary trends.

We will continue to pass along this fine tradition while drawing on our corporate philosophy. On this basis we seek to fully address social needs as a leader in creating truly comfortable environments and as a company that contributes to society.

Editorial Policy