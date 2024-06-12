June 12, 2024

Company name: Kajima Corporation Representative: Hiromasa Amano President and Representative Director Securities code: 1812 (Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier) Inquiries: Sachihiko Mikami General Manager of Finance Department, Treasury Division Tel.+81-(0)3-5544-1111

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares in accordance with Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kajima Corporation, based on the resolution made at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, implemented the acquisition of its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable pursuant to Articles 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act. We hereby inform you of the status of acquisition during June 2024 as below.

We also inform you that the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the resolution at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, has been completed by reaching the upper limit of aggregate acquisition price of shares.