Kajima : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
June 11, 2024 at 11:19 pm EDT
Share
June 12, 2024
Company name:
Kajima Corporation
Representative:
Hiromasa Amano
President and Representative Director
Securities code:
1812
(Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier)
Inquiries:
Sachihiko Mikami
General Manager of Finance Department,
Treasury Division
Tel.+81-(0)3-5544-1111
Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
(Acquisition of Own Shares in accordance with Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
Kajima Corporation, based on the resolution made at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, implemented the acquisition of its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable pursuant to Articles 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act. We hereby inform you of the status of acquisition during June 2024 as below.
We also inform you that the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the resolution at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, has been completed by reaching the upper limit of aggregate acquisition price of shares.
1.
Type of shares acquired:
Common Stock of Kajima Corporation
2.
Aggregate number of shares acquired:
928,000 shares
3.
Aggregate acquisition price of shares:
2,470,907,250 Japanese yen
4.
Acquisition period:
June 1, 2024 to June 7, 2024 (on a trade basis)
5.
Acquisition method:
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Market purchases on the auction market
based on a discretionary trading agreement)
1
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution relating to the acquisition of own shares at the Board of Directors'
Meeting held on May 14, 2024
1) Type of shares to be acquired:
Common Stock of Kajima Corporation
2) Aggregate number of shares to be
12,000,000 shares (upper limit)
acquired:
(The ratio to the aggregate number of issued shares
(excluding own shares): 2.5%)
3) Aggregate acquisition price of shares:
30,000,000,000 Japanese yen (upper limit)
4) Acquisition period:
May 15, 2024 to September 30, 2024
5) Acquisition method:
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Market purchases through the Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
Market purchases on the auction market based on a discretionary trading agreement
2. Cumulative number of shares acquired by June 7, 2024 based on the details of the above resolution (on a trade basis)
1) Aggregate number of shares acquired:
11,132,800 shares
2) Aggregate acquisition price of shares:
29,999,852,200 Japanese yen
Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the announcement titled "Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares" which is filed with Stock Exchanges in Japan on June 12, 2024. Kajima Corporation provides this translation for your reference and convenience only without any warranty as to its accuracy. In case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
2
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kajima Corporation published this content on
12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 June 2024 03:18:02 UTC.
Kajima Corporation is one of the Japanese buildings and public engineering works groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction of civil engineering and buildings infrastructures (86.4%): roads, highways, bridges, power plants, industrial sites, housings, offices, etc.;
- real estate development (13.6%).
Japan accounts for 70% of net sales.