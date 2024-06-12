June 12, 2024

Company name:

Kajima Corporation

Representative:

Hiromasa Amano

President and Representative Director

Securities code:

1812

(Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier)

Inquiries:

Sachihiko Mikami

General Manager of Finance Department,

Treasury Division

Tel.+81-(0)3-5544-1111

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of Own Shares in accordance with Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Kajima Corporation, based on the resolution made at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, implemented the acquisition of its own shares in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable pursuant to Articles 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act. We hereby inform you of the status of acquisition during June 2024 as below.

We also inform you that the acquisition of own shares pursuant to the resolution at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on May 14, 2024, has been completed by reaching the upper limit of aggregate acquisition price of shares.

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Common Stock of Kajima Corporation

2.

Aggregate number of shares acquired:

928,000 shares

3.

Aggregate acquisition price of shares:

2,470,907,250 Japanese yen

4.

Acquisition period:

June 1, 2024 to June 7, 2024 (on a trade basis)

5.

Acquisition method:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Market purchases on the auction market

based on a discretionary trading agreement)

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution relating to the acquisition of own shares at the Board of Directors'

Meeting held on May 14, 2024

1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Common Stock of Kajima Corporation

2) Aggregate number of shares to be

12,000,000 shares (upper limit)

acquired:

(The ratio to the aggregate number of issued shares

(excluding own shares): 2.5%)

3) Aggregate acquisition price of shares:

30,000,000,000 Japanese yen (upper limit)

4) Acquisition period:

May 15, 2024 to September 30, 2024

5) Acquisition method:

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

  1. Market purchases through the Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)
  2. Market purchases on the auction market based on a discretionary trading agreement

2. Cumulative number of shares acquired by June 7, 2024 based on the details of the above resolution (on a trade basis)

1) Aggregate number of shares acquired:

11,132,800 shares

2) Aggregate acquisition price of shares:

29,999,852,200 Japanese yen

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the announcement titled "Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares" which is filed with Stock Exchanges in Japan on June 12, 2024. Kajima Corporation provides this translation for your reference and convenience only without any warranty as to its accuracy. In case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

