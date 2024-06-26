IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for your reference and convenience only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
June 25, 2024
To Stockholders
Hiromasa Amano
President and Representative Director
Kajima Corporation
3-1, Motoakasaka 1-chome,Minato-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 127th ORDINARY STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
We hereby notify that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 127th Ordinary Stockholders' Meeting of the Company.
Matters reported:
- The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters pertaining to each of the foregoing were reported.
Matters resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
Proposal No. 2: Election of twelve Directors
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The twelve candidates, Messrs. Yoshikazu Oshimi (renominated), Hiromasa Amano (renominated), Keisuke Koshijima (renominated), Masaru Kazama (renominated), Hiroshi Ishikawa (renominated), Takeshi Katsumi (renominated), Ms. Kiyomi Saito (renominated), Messrs. Yoichi Suzuki (renominated), Tamotsu Saito (renominated), Masami Iijima (renominated), Kazumine Terawaki (renominated) and Takashi Kumano (newly nominated) were elected and assumed office as Directors.
Ms. Kiyomi Saito and Messrs. Yoichi Suzuki, Tamotsu Saito, Masami Iijima and Kazumine Terawaki are Outside Directors.
Proposal No. 3: Election of two Audit & Supervisory Board Members
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The candidates, Mr. Toshiaki Kobayashi (newly nominated), Ms. Makiko Nakamori (newly nominated) were elected and assumed office as Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Ms. Makiko Nakamori is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
1
At the Board of Directors' Meeting held after the closing of this Stockholders' Meeting, the following Directors were elected and assumed office.
Chairman and Representative Director
Yoshikazu Oshimi (renominated)
President and Representative Director
Hiromasa Amano (renominated)
Representative Director
Keisuke Koshijima (renominated)
Representative Director
Masaru Kazama (renominated)
At the Audit & Supervisory Board Meeting held after the closing of this Stockholders' Meeting, the following Audit & Supervisory Board Member was elected and assumed office.
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Toshiaki Kobayashi (newly nominated)
Payment of Year-end Dividend for the 127th Fiscal Year
By the resolution of this Stockholders' Meeting, it was decided that the year-end dividend for the fiscal year be ¥55.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out with the delivered "Receipt of the Year-end Dividend for the 127th Fiscal Year" at any branch of Japan Post Bank or post office in Japan during the payment period from June 26, 2024 to July 31, 2024.
For stockholders designating a specific account to which the dividend should be remitted, please find the delivered "Dividend Calculation Statement" and "Beneficiary Account for Dividend Transfer." For stockholders designating the way of allocation in proportion to the number of stocks held at security companies, please find the delivered "Dividend Calculation Statement" and "How to Receive the Dividend."
The "Dividend Calculation Statement" serves as "Notice of Payment" based on the provisions of Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kajima Corporation published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 02:18:04 UTC.