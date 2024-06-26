IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for your reference and convenience only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

June 25, 2024

To Stockholders

Hiromasa Amano

President and Representative Director

Kajima Corporation

3-1, Motoakasaka 1-chome,Minato-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF

THE 127th ORDINARY STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

We hereby notify that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 127th Ordinary Stockholders' Meeting of the Company.

Matters reported:

The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) The Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 127th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters pertaining to each of the foregoing were reported.

Matters resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Proposal No. 2: Election of twelve Directors

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The twelve candidates, Messrs. Yoshikazu Oshimi (renominated), Hiromasa Amano (renominated), Keisuke Koshijima (renominated), Masaru Kazama (renominated), Hiroshi Ishikawa (renominated), Takeshi Katsumi (renominated), Ms. Kiyomi Saito (renominated), Messrs. Yoichi Suzuki (renominated), Tamotsu Saito (renominated), Masami Iijima (renominated), Kazumine Terawaki (renominated) and Takashi Kumano (newly nominated) were elected and assumed office as Directors.

Ms. Kiyomi Saito and Messrs. Yoichi Suzuki, Tamotsu Saito, Masami Iijima and Kazumine Terawaki are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of two Audit & Supervisory Board Members

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. The candidates, Mr. Toshiaki Kobayashi (newly nominated), Ms. Makiko Nakamori (newly nominated) were elected and assumed office as Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Ms. Makiko Nakamori is an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

