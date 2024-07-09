July 9, 2024

Company name: Kajima Corporation Representative: Hiromasa Amano President and Representative Director Securities code: 1812 (Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier) Inquiries: Danya Oiwa General Manager, General Administration Department, Administration Division Tel. +81-(0)3-5544-1111

Regarding Filing an Appeal on Case for Violation of the Antimonopoly Act

As announced in "Regarding the Judgement on Case for Violation of the Antimonopoly Act" dated June 27, 2024, in a lawsuit filed by Kajima Corporation (the "Company") to request the revocation of a cease and desist order issued by the Japan Fair Trade Commission for an alleged violation of the Antimonopoly Act over a construction project for the Linear Chuo Shinkansen led by Central Japan Railway Company, the Company received a judgment to dismiss its claims from the Tokyo District Court.

The Company finds it very disappointing that its claims were not affirmed, despite having consistently argued that there was no violation of the Antimonopoly Act in this case due to nonexistence of the "competition." Having closely examined the details of the judgment with its counsel, the Company is unable to agree with the judgment and therefore resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today to file an appeal.

It is very regrettable for the Company that the incident has caused great concern to its stockholders, customers, and all stakeholders, and we sincerely appreciate the continued support and understanding.

Since this issue has only a minor impact on financial performance, no change is to be made to the forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, announced on May 14, 2024.

Disclaimer: This document is an English translation of the announcement titled "Regarding Filing an Appeal on Case for Violation of the Antimonopoly Act" which is filed with Stock Exchanges in Japan on July 9, 2024. The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience only without any warranty as to its accuracy. In case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.